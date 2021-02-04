DEF JAM RECORDINGS SET TO RELEASE COMING 2 AMERICA ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK ON MARCH 5TH

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Def Jam Recordings announces the release of the Coming 2 America Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on March 5, 2021. The album arrives on Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and all streaming platforms alongside the highly anticipated comedy Coming 2 America, which premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries and territories the same day. It notably serves as the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 comedy classic, Coming To America.

"I'm A King," a new original song from Def Jam buzzworthy rapper Bobby Sessions and multiple Grammy nominee including Best New Artist and Record of the Year Megan Thee Stallion arrives tomorrow. Check out the song in the official trailer HERE.

The original Coming To America boasted a fan-favorite soundtrack with music from The Cover Girls, Chico DeBarge, Mel and Kim, Sister Sledge, and many more. Additionally, it yielded a Billboard Hot 100 hit in the form of The System's title track "Coming To America" co-written by Nile Rodgers.

Upholding this tradition, the music plays a major role in Coming 2 America once again. The soundtrack's full tracklisting will be revealed soon.

About Coming 2 America:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Original cast favorites from Coming to America return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. Joining this star-studded ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor, making Coming 2 America the most anticipated comedy film of the year.

Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer, from Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures, and produced by Eddie Murphy Productions and Misher Films. The screenplay is written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield, with story by Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield and Justin Kanew, based on characters created by Eddie Murphy. The producers are Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy, executive producers are Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile and Andy Berman.

About Def Jam Recordings:

Founded in 1984, Def Jam Recordings has represented the cutting-edge in hip-hop music for more than 35 years. Def Jam began as a maverick independent label inspired by downtown New York City's vibrant street culture and the emerging sound of hip-hop, pioneered by iconic stars like LL Cool J, Slick Rick, The Beastie Boys and Public Enemy. Over the following two decades, Def Jam established its dominance with superstar acts like Jay-Z, DMX, Ja Rule, Method Man & Redman, Ludacris, Rihanna, Jeezy, and the inimitable Kanye West. Now in its fourth decade, Def Jam's music and lifestyle has grown into a global brand – synonymous with creativity, quality and authenticity – encompassing a diverse roster of marquee and emerging stars like West, Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara, Logic, Pusha T, Jadakiss, Vince Staples, Jeremih, Big Sean, YG, 2 Chainz, Dave East, and Jhene Aiko, among others. Today, Def Jam has reaffirmed its passion for and commitment to hip-hop culture, and has expanded its global brand reach to become the most-followed major label on all major social media platforms.

