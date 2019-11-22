22.11.2019 17:30:00

DeepMap Featured in Harvard Business School Case Study

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepMap, a leading provider of high-definition mapping solutions for autonomous driving, has been featured in a Harvard Business School case study published by Harvard Business Review. 

Shane Greenstein, Martin Marshall Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School, with James Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of DeepMap, Nov. 21, 2019

The case study is titled "DeepMap: Charting the Road Ahead for Autonomous Vehicles." It is authored by Shane Greenstein and Nicole Tempest Keller and presents an "examination of the strategic and operating challenges that DeepMap faces in developing HD mapping software for the nascent autonomous vehicle market."

Presentation of the case study to MBA students at the Harvard Business School occurred on Nov. 21, 2019, with DeepMap CEO and Co-Founder James Wu in attendance to participate in the class discussion and Q&A.

About DeepMap  
DeepMap is accelerating safe autonomy by providing the world's best autonomous mapping and localization solutions. DeepMap delivers the technology necessary for self-driving vehicles to navigate in a complex and unpredictable environment. The company addresses three important elements: precise high-definition mapping, ultra-accurate real-time localization, and the serving infrastructure to support massive global scaling. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in Beijing and Guangzhou, China. For more information, see www.deepmap.ai.

Contact info: media@deepmap.ai

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepmap-featured-in-harvard-business-school-case-study-300963867.html

SOURCE DeepMap

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:28
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:30
OPEC+ will Produktion bis Mitte 2020 gedrosselt halten
13:22
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Kering SA, adidas AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
08:54
SMI hält Kontakt zum Hoch
07:21
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Steigender Trendkanal bestätigt / LafargeHolcim – Aktie in Seitwärtsspanne
21.11.19
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So sieht Warren Buffetts Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2019 aus
SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Wall Street letztlich etwas schwächer -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Ford stellt starke Tesla-Konkurrenz vor - Credit Suisse: Tesla-Aktie vor massivem Kursrutsch
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
Comet sieht sich für 2. Halbjahr auf Kurs - Comet-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab
Hoffnung im Zollstreit: Wall Street höher -- SMI legt zu -- DAX fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Aktie deutlich im Minus: ARYZTA schrumpft zum Jahresauftakt - Ausblick jedoch bestätigt
Tesla-Aktie verliert - Tesla präsentiert futuristischen Elektro-Pickup Cybertruck
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen 2020: Der Markt wird in einem Fall "definitiv" einstürzen
LVMH erhöht offenbar das Angebot für Tiffany - Tiffany-Aktie legt zu, LVMH-Aktie tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Zollstreit: Wall Street höher -- SMI legt zu -- DAX fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street verbucht am Freitag Gewinne. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es nach oben. Der DAX bewegt sich auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen waren die Vorzeichen unterschiedlich vor dem Wochenende.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;