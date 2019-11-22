DeepMap Featured in Harvard Business School Case Study

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepMap, a leading provider of high-definition mapping solutions for autonomous driving, has been featured in a Harvard Business School case study published by Harvard Business Review.

The case study is titled "DeepMap: Charting the Road Ahead for Autonomous Vehicles." It is authored by Shane Greenstein and Nicole Tempest Keller and presents an "examination of the strategic and operating challenges that DeepMap faces in developing HD mapping software for the nascent autonomous vehicle market."

Presentation of the case study to MBA students at the Harvard Business School occurred on Nov. 21, 2019, with DeepMap CEO and Co-Founder James Wu in attendance to participate in the class discussion and Q&A.

About DeepMap

DeepMap is accelerating safe autonomy by providing the world's best autonomous mapping and localization solutions. DeepMap delivers the technology necessary for self-driving vehicles to navigate in a complex and unpredictable environment. The company addresses three important elements: precise high-definition mapping, ultra-accurate real-time localization, and the serving infrastructure to support massive global scaling. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in Beijing and Guangzhou, China. For more information, see www.deepmap.ai.

