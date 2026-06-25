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RadNet Aktie 2812237 / US7504911022

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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Times + Sales

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News + Adhoc

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25.06.2026 12:38:09

DeepHealth Receives FDA Clearances For New AI-Powered Breast Imaging Tools

RadNet
47.06 CHF 0.41%
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(RTTNews) - DeepHealth, Inc., an AI-powered health informatics company and a unit of RadNet, Inc. (RDNT), said Thursday it received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearances for two new functionalities in its Breast Suite platform.

The newly cleared tools include Breast Arterial Calcification (BAC) Assessment, which automatically detects breast arterial calcifications on routine screening mammograms. Such calcifications may serve as an early indicator of cardiovascular disease.

The FDA also cleared prior exam integration for ProFound Pro, DeepHealth's AI-powered cancer detection application, enabling automatic comparison of current and previous mammograms to track existing lesions and identify new ones. The functionality is designed to improve cancer detection and reduce patient recall rates. The product will be marketed as Mammo Dx.

Both newly cleared functionalities are now commercially available in the United States, the company said.

RadNet shares were up more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $58.16 on Wednesday.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle

Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.

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