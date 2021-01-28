SMI 10’826 -0.7%  SPI 13’454 -0.6%  Dow 30’303 -2.1%  DAX 13’539 -0.6%  Euro 1.0775 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’524 -0.3%  Gold 1’840 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27’899 3.2%  Dollar 0.8902 0.1%  Öl 55.8 0.5% 
28.01.2021 12:20:00

Deeper insight into how tick spit suppresses cattle immunity

SAPPORO, Japan, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists from Hokkaido University, Japan and Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul and Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, have revealed that substances in tick saliva activates immune response-suppressing proteins in cattle that facilitates the transmission of tick-borne diseases. The finding was published in the journal Scientific Reports and could help in the development of alternative control strategies.

The Asian blue tick, Rhipicephalus microplus, feeds on cattle, causing skin lesions, chronic blood loss and transmission of disease-causing parasites. The costs of preventing and treating disease and loss of some cattle are considerable in many parts of the world.

Some ticks have developed resistance against currently used acaricides, the tick equivalent of insecticides. To develop alternative strategies that can better protect cattle, such as vaccines, scientists need to better understand tick infections at the molecular level. For example, scientists already know that tick saliva suppresses the immune response in cattle, facilitating the transmission of tick-borne parasites, but the exact process has not been fully clarified.

Infectious disease veterinarian, Satoru Konnai, and scientists at Hokkaido University in Japan and colleagues in Brazil investigated what happens to immune cells when they are exposed to tick saliva. The team found that substances in tick saliva, likely a lipid compound called a prostaglandin, increase the expression of two specific cellular membrane proteins on some immune cells. The interaction of these proteins, called programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) and programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), leads to the suppression of an immune cell called helper T cell (Th1). This means that the cattle's immune response is less able to combat invading tick-borne parasites.

Further investigation showed Asian blue tick saliva contains a high concentration of prostaglandin E2, which is known to induce PD-L1 expression. However future studies need to confirm if prostaglandin E2 plays a direct role in suppressing the cattle immune response. Also, since this study involved cells in the laboratory, the team says further research in live cattle is needed.

"Our findings suggest that Asian blue tick saliva inhibits the immune responses of helper T cells, at least in part, via the interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1," says Konnai.

Associate Professor Satoru Konnai of the Laboratory of Infectious Diseases at Hokkaido University conducts research on the development of novel therapeutic strategy for intractable diseases control in animals; the pathogenesis of bovine leukemia; analysis of mechanism of tick-borne pathogen transmission and development of anti-tick vaccines.

Contacts:

Associate Professor Satoru Konnai
Laboratory of Infectious Diseases
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
Hokkaido University
Tel: +81-11-706-5216
Email: konnai[at]vetmed.hokudai.ac.jp

Professor Itabajara da Silva Vaz Jr
Department of Veterinary Clinical Pathology
Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul
Tel: +55-51-3308-6078
Email: itabajara.vaz[at]ufrgs.br

Professor Carlos Logullo
Leopoldo De Meis Institute of Medical Biochemistry
Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro
Tel: +55-21-3938-6786
Email: carloslogullo[at]yahoo.com.br

Sohail Keegan Pinto (International Public Relations Specialist)
Public Relations Division
Hokkaido University
Tel: +81-11-706-2185
Skype: hokudai.pr1
Email: en-press[at]general.hokudai.ac.jp

Assessoria de Imprensa
Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS)
Tel: +55-51-3308-4008
Email: imprensa[at]ufrgs.br

Assessoria de Imprensa
Reitoria - Coordenadoria de Comunicação Social
Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ)
Email: press[at]ufrj.br

Research paper:

Yamato Sajiki, et al. Tick saliva-induced programmed death-1 and PD-ligand 1 and its related host immunosuppression. Scientific Reports. January 13, 2021.

DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-80251-y

Funding:

This research was supported by Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) KAKENHI (19KK0172); Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED; JP19fk0108068); the Project of the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization (NARO) – Bio-oriented Technology Research Advancement Institution (Research program on development of innovative technology, number 26058 BC; the special scheme project on regional developing strategy, grant 16817557); the JSPS and Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (CAPES), Brazil, under the Japan-Brazil Research Cooperative Program (88881.153222/2017-01); and the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq), Brazil (465678/2014-9, 405763/2018-2, 141395/2016-8).

Related Press Releases:

The drug combination effective against bovine leukemia

Unraveling the immunopathogenesis of Johne's disease

New therapeutic antibody for dog cancers

Overcoming immune suppression to fight against bovine leukemia

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428763/Hokkaido_University_Tick_Image.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’773.00
1.02 %
Geberit 552.00
0.58 %
Sika 244.80
0.53 %
Givaudan 3’738.00
0.51 %
CieFinRichemont 82.62
-0.17 %
Swisscom 496.80
-1.78 %
Lonza Grp 578.00
-1.97 %
Swiss Life Hldg 406.70
-1.98 %
Alcon 65.18
-2.22 %
The Swatch Grp 245.20
-3.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:24
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
09:57
Vontobel: Beyond Meat verbündet sich mit Pepsi
08:28
Stimmung trübt sich ein
07:32
Weekly-Hits: Guru-Index – Erfolgreich unterwegs / Zalando – Schickes Investment
26.01.21
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
Markt-Update USA: «Welcome to the Show» | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Lonza steigert Gewinn deutlich - Auswahl an möglichen LSI-Käufern werden ermittelt
Wall Street knickt nach Fed-Entscheid ein -- SMI geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX sackt bis zum Handelsende ab -- Asiens Märkte letztlich überwiegend etwas fester
Tesla steigert Gewinn und Umsatz deutlich - Aktie fällt dennoch vorbörslich
Anleger enttäuscht von Fed: SMI und DAX tiefrot -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Swatch mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch im Corona-Jahr - Swatch-Aktie fällt
Apple-Aktie vorbörslich im Minus: Quartalszahlen übertreffen Prognosen
Warum ein Experte nach der Warnung vor einer Aktien-Blase erst recht zum Käufer wurde
AMD-Aktie fällt dennoch: AMD profitiert von Laptops, Servern und Spielekonsolen
Bitcoin fällt zeitweise unter 30'000 US-Dollar
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an und will Anleihenkäufe fortsetzen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger enttäuscht von Fed: SMI und DAX tiefrot -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Am heimischen Markt und beim deutschen Leitindex kommt es im Donnerstagshandel zu kräftigen Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag klar nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit