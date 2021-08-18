SMI 12’551 0.6%  SPI 16’072 0.6%  Dow 35’343 -0.8%  DAX 15’923 0.0%  Euro 1.0729 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’185 -0.3%  Gold 1’790 0.2%  Bitcoin 41’436 1.4%  Dollar 0.9154 0.0%  Öl 69.7 0.9% 

18.08.2021 14:51:00

Deepen AI Expands Autonomous Systems Calibration Tool to Cover Five New Sensor Modes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepen AI, a world leader in computer vision tools for autonomous systems, today announced key new additions to their calibration tool - Deepen Calibrate.

Deepen Calibrate is an easy-to-use web browser-based tool that supports both intrinsic and extrinsic calibrations.

Among extrinsic calibrations, Deepen Calibrate currently supports:

  • LiDAR to Camera - Checkerboard based calibration
  • Vehicle to Camera - Checkerboard, fiducial markers, accurate and external reference camera
  • LiDAR to Vehicle - Plane board based calibration
  • Stereo Camera - Checkerboard based calibration
  • Non-overlapping Camera - Checkerboard and external reference camera

More calibration types are being added regularly, with three new types of calibrations scheduled to be added before the end of the year.

"Companies with safety-critical multi-sensor systems recalibrate their systems infrequently due to the complexity and lack of expert individuals that can perform complex calibrations. Now with Deepen Calibrate, companies can bring down calibration time by almost 90% while ensuring accuracy." - Cheuksan Wang, Co-Founder & CTO, Deepen AI

Deepen Calibrate makes the critical task of sensor calibration simple and quick. Deepen Calibrate manages the complexities of the calibration process, ensuring accuracy and making autonomous systems safer, while also making a job that typically requires the time of a Ph.D-level engineer into something anyone can do.

Deepen Calibrate can cut the time spent on calibrating multi-sensor data from hours to minutes, enabling accurate localization, mapping, sensor fusion perception, and control.

"We have always put safety first in all we do. Our calibration suite is a critical area to help make the world safer & more productive inline with our mission," Mohammad Musa, Co-Founder & CEO, Deepen AI.

Key features of Deepen Calibrate include:

  • Sophisticated algorithms optimized for accuracy
  • Calculate intrinsic & extrinsic calibration parameters
  • Visualizations for debugging calibration mistakes
  • Export calibration results

Deepen Calibrate extends the company's suite of data lifecycle tools, including Deepen Annotate and Deepen Validate. Deepen Calibrate is available to customers starting today.

Start your calibration journey now. For more information, visit https://calibrate.deepen.ai/

About Deepen
Deepen AI is a Silicon Valley-based start-up and the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises as well as start-ups, they have happy customers of every size across the globe. Visit Deepen.ai for more information.

Contacts
Mohammad Musa, Co-Founder & CEO
316919@email4pr.com
+1 (650) 560 -7130

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepen-ai-expands-autonomous-systems-calibration-tool-to-cover-five-new-sensor-modes-301357983.html

SOURCE Deepen AI

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

09:42 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Post nach Zukauf gesucht
08:20 SMI-Höhenflug setzt sich fort
08:00 Bund zieht sich aus Lufthansa zurück
06:11 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Seitwärtsbewegung in dünner Luft / Swisscom – Seitwärtsbewegung am Widerstand
17.08.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: BB Biotech setzt auf den "Tesla" der Branche - zu Recht?
17.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Intel Corp
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
12.08.21 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Wachstum: Zur Rose schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie belastet
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
Wall Street schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Schlüsse zieht Warren Buffett aus der Corona-Pandemie
Alcon-Aktie springt hoch: Alcon knackt Umsatz von zwei Milliarden Dollar
Magdalena Martullo-Blocher: Milliardärin, Politikerin, Power-Frau
poenina-Aktie im Plus: poenina entmachtet CEO Claude Bregy
Ray Dalio sieht bei China-Aktien weiterhin eine gute Chance

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit