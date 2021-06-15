|
15.06.2021 19:36:00
Deep Water Point Builds an Alliance Partner Relationship with Winning Strategies Washington (WSW)
ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deep Water Point announced the creation of an alliance partner relationship with Winning Strategies Washington (WSW) to help inform clients of activities on Capitol Hill that may have a direct impact on their business. WSW specializes in health care, defense, transportation, education, telecommunications and energy policy and funding issues and has particular expertise in the federal budget and appropriations processes.
"We've worked with WSW over the years and find them to be outstanding. This relationship builds upon the trust and confidence our two firms have with one another. WSW will be posting legislative updates on our website for clients and others to benefit from and we will point to WSW on the occasion our clients need that kind of support. It's a win-win for everyone," said Kathleen Cowles, a Partner at Deep Water Point. For more about DWP and WSW visit: https://www.deepwaterpoint.com
Media Contact:
John C. Johnson, Partner
info@deepwaterpoint.com
Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
