Deep Longevity and Longenesis to Partner on Consent Management Integration and Federated Learning Method Development

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Pacific Group Limited ("Regent Pacific" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; SEHK:0575.HK) today announced that Deep Longevity, Inc,, a company recently acquired by the Group which mainly engaged in the development of explainable artificial intelligence systems to track the rate of aging at the molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, system, physiological, and psychological levels, has entered into a partnership with Longenesis, a leader in consent-enabled safe data curation for research. Two companies will partner on the integration of the consent management system developed by Longenesis into the Deep Longevity digital platform including Young.AI, a web-based tracker of aging and wellness, and the development of a federated learning framework.

Deep Longevity scientists are the original inventors of the "deep aging clocks", multimodal biomarkers of aging developed using deep learning techniques with multiple granted patents. They recently published deep hematological aging clocks, deep transcriptomic and proteomic aging clocks, deep microbiomic aging clocks, and contributed to the development of the photographic aging clocks.

Longenesis has created an end-to-end environment for biomedical institutions, patient organizations and research partners and sponsors - to communicate directly, enabling both safe data curation and compliant, consent-enabled biomedical data utilization for research.

"At Deep Longevity we are working on creating a network of hospitals and clinics that will have access to our aging clocks. To enable this network, we are aiming to create a federated learning pipeline, that will allow us to train multiple new aging clocks without the need to transfer user data", explains Polina Mamoshina, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Deep Longevity, a Regent Pacific company.

"Longenesis is a company invested by LongeVC, a venture fund, and accelerator dedicated to growing the longevity ecosystem in the European Union. Over the past few years, Longenesis developed a range of technologies to help protect user privacy and manage consent to help companies provide the individuals with more tools to take control over their data", said Garry Zmudze, founding partner of LongeVC, an investor in both Longenesis and Deep Longevity.

"At Longenesis we believe that the need for centralized, compliant and seamless biomedical data asset identification is crucial for collaborative research initiation, faster patient recruitment and timely response to global healthcare challenges. We are looking forward to this collaboration, creating a federated learning pipeline and embracing the "data stays local" principle at the same time", says Sergejs Jakimovs, a CEO of Longenesis.

About Deep Longevity

Deep Longevity has been acquired by Regent Pacific (SEHK:0575.HK), a publicly-traded company. Deep Longevity is developing explainable artificial intelligence systems to track the rate of aging at the molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, system, physiological, and psychological levels. It is also developing systems for the emerging field of longevity medicine, enabling physicians to make better decisions on the interventions that may slow down, or reverse the aging processes. Deep Longevity developed Longevity as a Service (LaaS)© solution to integrate multiple deep biomarkers of aging dubbed "deep aging clocks" to provide a universal multifactorial measure of human biological age. Originally incubated by Insilico Medicine, Deep Longevity started its independent journey in 2020 after securing a round of funding from the most credible venture capitalists specializing in biotechnology, longevity, and artificial intelligence. ETP Ventures, Human Longevity and Performance Impact Venture Fund, BOLD Capital Partners, Longevity Vision Fund, LongeVC, co-founder of Oculus, Michael Antonov, and other experts AI and biotechnology investors supported the company. Deep Longevity established a research partnership with one of the most prominent longevity organizations, Human Longevity, Inc. to provide a range of aging clocks to the network of advanced physicians and researchers.

About Regent Pacific (SEHK:0575.HK)

Regent Pacific is a diversified investment group based in Hong Kong currently holding various corporate and strategic investments focusing on the healthcare, wellness and life sciences sectors. The Group has a strong track record of investments and has returned approximately US$298 million to shareholders in the 21 years of financial reporting since its initial public offering.

About Longenesis

Longenesis Ltd. is a software technology company, that is focused on developing legitimate ways to promote collaboration between biomedical institutions, patient organizations and research partners by identifying biomedical data from metadata files, by onboarding population cohorts and by engaging new patients in the research.

About LongeVC

LongeVC is an investment group, specialising in curating, facilitating and executing early stage venture investments in the fields of biotech and longevity. Current investment portfolio of LongeVC includes Insilico Medicine, a global leader in AI-driven drug discovery, Longenesis, an end-to-end collaborative biotech research enabler, Basepaws, the first comprehensive DNA sequencing solution for pets, as well as other biotech industry-specific companies. With its latest exit, LongeVC has announced the creation of its first official early-stage investment fund, focused on biotech and longevity opportunities, with backing from the most prominent advisory board in the longevity industry.





















