23.03.2020 23:38:00

Deemed essential, the aluminium industry participates in the united and collective effort of Quebec

MONTREAL, March 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In response to the call for mobilization launched by the Premier of Quebec today concerning the industrial sector, the primary aluminium industry thanks the government for recognizing the "strategic" nature of its sector and intends to follow up by suspending activities deemed not essential to the maintenance of its operations until April 13.

Logo: Aluminium Association of Canada (CNW Group/Aluminum Association of Canada)

Our essential activities will be maintained by applying the best hygiene practices in the circumstances and all of the Public Health recommendations, in order to ensure our employees and their families a safe working environment at all times.

This contribution to the national effort is not without consequences for our sector, but we must, like all Quebecers, put the shoulder to the wheel, in order to limit the impacts of this crisis.

The production of primary aluminium, a strategic activity for Quebec, Canada and North America, employs nearly 8,000 people in Quebec, and generates exports of $ 3 billion in annual revenue. The molten aluminium tanks must be operated on a continuous basis, in order to prevent the metal from hardening.

About the Aluminium Association of Canada (www.aluminium.ca/en)
The Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) is a non-profit organization representing three Canadian world-class aluminium producers: Alcoa, Alouette, and Rio Tinto operating nine smelters in Canada, eight of which are in Quebec, and employing over 8,700 workers. For more information, visit www.aluminium.ca or Twitter @AAC_aluminium.

SOURCE Aluminum Association of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
12:21
Gemeinsam stark
09:07
Vontobel: derimail - Credit Linked Note auf LafargeHolcim mit 2.20% p.a.
08:11
SMI vor neuem Ungemach
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
Nach Pannenserie und erneuter Belastungsprobe: Swisscom in der Bredouille
Corona-Panik: Darum bleibt ein Experte "optimistisch und bullish gegenüber Aktien"
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Shell stemmt sich mit Kostensenkungen gegen Corona-Pandemie - Aktie dreht ins Plus
Netflix reduziert Bitrate in Europa: Droht der Schweiz bald die Zwangspause?
Helvetia-GV findet ohne Aktionäre statt - Verzögerung bei Übernahme in Spanien - Aktie unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex wechselten am Montag mehrfach das Vorzeichen und gaben zum Handelsschluss nach. Die Wall Street konnte nicht von neuen Stützungsmassnahmen der Fed profitieren. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB