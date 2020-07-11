11.07.2020 15:00:00

Deelat Industrial Launches Line of Solar Street Lights

MIAMI, July 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deelat Industrial debuted its high-quality line of solar street lights consisting of 21 lights designed for various applications such as parks, campuses, parking lots, basketball courts, tennis courts, gardens, alleys and walkways.

The solar street lights range in lumens from 1,000 – 10,000, are built with reinforced aluminum and tempered glass and feature eco-friendly solar panels and LED's. Another great feature integrated in a Deelat solar street light is a motion sensor, which is available on most models. "Deelat's solar street lights are a phenomenal product. The aluminum alloy construction gives them a strong, durable quality and we are excited to now be offering a three-year warranty on all of our solar street and landscape lights," said Michael Newman, CEO at Deelat.

The demand for solar street lights has seen a significant expansion in the last few years and is expected to continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.24% for the next seven years according to a recent study published by Transparency Market Research. The benefits of solar street lights such as cost effectiveness, ease of installation and road safety are a great alternative for municipalities around the world and individual customers as the relatively new technology is making its contribution to a more sustainable future.

"We encourage interested companies and individuals to visit our website for more information or call us toll-free; we love speaking to our customers directly and informing them about our superior products," added Newman. Solar street lights have already been successfully installed around the world in countries like Uganda, India, Spain and the United States and the list continues to grow as we transition to more environmentally-friendly solutions.

For more information on Deelat Solar Street Lighting or any of our products, visit our website http://www.deelat.com.

About Deelat: Deelat is global retailer and one of the largest online stores specializing in industrial products founded in 2014. With more than 27,000 items covering various categories ranging from building materials and ducts, to solar lighting and pneumatics, the company strives to deliver excellent customer service and facilitate the shopping experience. We sell high-quality branded and private label products to clients that include direct consumers, businesses, public and private institutions and resellers all across the country.

 

SOURCE Deelat Industrial USA

