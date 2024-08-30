Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Lundin Petroleum ABShs Aktie [Valor: 1272232 / ISIN: SE0000825820]
Decreased number of shares and votes in Orrön Energy AB

Lundin Petroleum ABShs
0.65 CHF -37.92%
As of 30 August 2024, the total number of shares and votes in Orrön Energy AB (publ) amounts to 285,905,187.

The number of shares and votes in Orrön Energy has decreased during August following the retirement of 19,427 shares as resolved upon during an extraordinary general meeting on 7 August 2024.


For further information, please contact:

Robert Eriksson
Director Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
robert.eriksson@orron.com

Jenny Sandström
Communications Lead
Tel: +41 79 431 63 68
jenny.sandstrom@orron.com


This information is information that Orrön Energy AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was submitted for publication at 09.00 CEST on 30 August 2024.

Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed (Nasdaq Stockholm: "ORRON”) renewable energy company within the Lundin Group of Companies. Orrön Energy’s core portfolio consists of high quality, cash flow generating assets in the Nordics, coupled with greenfield growth opportunities in the Nordics, the UK, Germany and France. With significant financial capacity to fund further growth and acquisitions, and backed by a major shareholder, management and Board with a proven track record of investing into, leading and growing highly successful businesses, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to create shareholder value through the energy transition.


Forward-looking statements
Statements in this press release relating to any future status or circumstances, including statements regarding future performance, growth and other trend projections, are forward-looking statements. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate”, "believe”, "expect”, "intend”, "plan”, "seek”, "will”, "would” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that could occur in the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to several factors, many of which are outside the company’s control. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made and the company has no obligation (and undertakes no obligation) to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment


