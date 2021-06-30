SMI 12’042 0.3%  SPI 15’450 0.2%  Dow 34’292 0.0%  DAX 15’691 0.9%  Euro 1.0968 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’108 0.4%  Gold 1’756 -0.3%  Bitcoin 32’041 -3.1%  Dollar 0.9219 0.1%  Öl 75.1 0.0% 
Kinnevik AB Registered b Aktie [Valor: 111165520 / ISIN: SE0015810247]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.06.2021 08:00:00

Decreased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB Registered b
328.30 SEK 1.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that as of 30 June 2021 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 278,121,044, and the total number of votes in the company amounts to 581,919,932.

The Annual General Meeting of Kinnevik on 29 April 2021 resolved to distribute Kinnevik's shareholding in Zalando to its shareholders through a share redemption plan. The share redemption plan involved a share split (2:1) whereby each existing share in the company was split into two new shares, whereof one was a so-called redemption share. As a result of the share split, the number of shares in Kinnevik was temporarily increased by 278,121,044 shares during May 2021. Please refer to the press release regarding the temporary increase of shares and votes in Kinnevik from 31 May 2021. The 278,121,044 redemption shares were redeemed by Kinnevik during June 2021 as part of the share redemption plan. As a result, the number of shares in Kinnevik amounts to 278,121,044, the same number of shares as prior to the share split.

As of 30 June 2021, the total number of shares in Kinnevik are divided into two classes of ordinary shares and eleven classes of incentive shares as follows:

  • 33,755,432 ordinary shares of class A with ten votes each and 241,911,206 ordinary shares of class B with one vote each, and
  • 42,034 incentive shares of class D 2018, 100,172 incentive shares of class E 2018, 100,172 incentive shares of class F 2018, 297,258 incentive shares of class G 2018, 41,325 incentive shares of class D 2019, 116,325 incentive shares of class E 2019, 116,325 incentive shares of class F 2019, 421,995 incentive shares of class G 2019, 63,200 incentive shares of class C1 2020, 355,440 incentive shares of class C2 2020, and 800,160 incentive shares of class D 2020, with one vote each.

Further, as of 30 June 2021 Kinnevik informs that it holds 6,875 incentive shares of class C1 2020, 34,860 incentive shares of class C2 2020 and 111,345 incentive shares of class D 2020 in treasury.

This information is of such character, which Kinnevik AB (publ) shall disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CEST on 30 June 2021.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik’s ambition is to be Europe’s leading listed growth investor, and we back the best digital companies to make people’ lives better and deliver significant returns. We understand complex and fast-changing consumer behaviours, and have a strong and expanding portfolio in healthtech, consumer services, foodtech and fintech. As a long-term investor, we strongly believe that investing in sustainable business models and diverse teams will bring the greatest returns for shareholders. We back our companies at every stage of their journey and invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, and in the US. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment


﻿

Nachrichten zu Kinnevik AB Registered Shs -B-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kinnevik AB Registered Shs -B-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

29.06.21 Von Ausdauer, Geduld und Schlaftabletten.
29.06.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
29.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Goldman Sachs Group Inc
29.06.21 Marktüberblick: Delta-Variante trübt Stimmung
29.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Megatrends: E-Mobilität und Gesundheit
29.06.21 Corona-Sorgen kehren zurück
25.06.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Crash von Titanium Token - Krypto-Bulle Mark Cuban hart getroffen
Relief Therapeutics übernimmt ausstehende APR-Anteile - Relief-Aktie geht deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel
Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst im Minus: RAG Stiftung verkauft 4,5 Millionen Aktien
Buffett spendet weitere Milliarden - tritt aber bei der Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation zurück
ams-CEO will auch im Konsumbereich wieder Marktanteile gewinnen - ams-Aktie in Grün
US-Börsen gehen leicht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Credit Suisse plant Kapitalerhöhung für Real Estate Fund Interswiss - CS-Aktie höher
Lonza veröffentlicht Finanzzahlen 2020 gemäss neuer Struktur - Lonza-Aktie in Rot
Moderna-Aktie springt an: Indien lässt Corona-Impfstoff von Moderna zu - Impfstoff regt Immunantwort gegen Delta-Variante an
BioNTech-Aktie freundlich: BioNTech-Impfung dürfte laut Studie langanhaltende Immunreaktion auslösen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit