12.03.2024 20:08:18
Declaration of transactions in own shares N 2024/01
Regulated information
Paris, 12 March 2024
DISCLOSURE N° 2024/01
OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: From March 5 to March 8, 2024
Issuer: PLUXEE N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer identifier code (LEI)
|Transaction day
|ISIN
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros)
|Market
(MIC Code)
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|15,029
|27.3135
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|1,471
|27.1915
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|6-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|12,021
|27.6922
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|6-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|979
|27.4397
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|7-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|14,044
|28.1364
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|7-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|2,956
|27.9311
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|8-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|15,000
|27.5803
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|8-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|5,000
|27.6295
|DXE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
