17.02.2025 18:12:00
Declaration of transactions in own shares n°2025/01
Regulated information
Paris, February 17, 2025
DISCLOSURE N° 2025/01 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: From February 11 to February 14, 2025
Issuer: PLUXEE N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market (detailed individual transaction information being made available on our website)
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|5 788
|22,5559
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|12 387
|22,5370
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|3 374
|22,5532
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|16 725
|22,4231
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|13 500
|22,4168
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|3 700
|22,4091
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|16 370
|22,5961
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|13 930
|22,6023
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|3 840
|22,6003
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|14-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|16 180
|22,7826
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|14-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|15 575
|22,7624
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|14-Feb-25
|NL0015001W49
|3 905
|22,7734
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,400 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Contacts
Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
