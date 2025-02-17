Declaration of transactions in own shares n°2025/01

Regulated information

Paris, February 17, 2025

DISCLOSURE N° 2025/01 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: From February 11 to February 14, 2025

Issuer: PLUXEE N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market (detailed individual transaction information being made available on our website)

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 5 788 22,5559 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 12 387 22,5370 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 3 374 22,5532 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 16 725 22,4231 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 13 500 22,4168 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 3 700 22,4091 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 16 370 22,5961 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 13 930 22,6023 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 3 840 22,6003 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 14-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 16 180 22,7826 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 14-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 15 575 22,7624 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 14-Feb-25 NL0015001W49 3 905 22,7734 TQE

