Declaration of transactions in own shares n°2025/01

Regulated information

Paris, February 17, 2025

DISCLOSURE N° 2025/01 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: From February 11 to February 14, 2025

Issuer: PLUXEE N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market (detailed individual transaction information being made available on our website)

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Feb-25NL0015001W495 78822,5559XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Feb-25NL0015001W4912 38722,5370DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Feb-25NL0015001W493 37422,5532TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Feb-25NL0015001W4916 72522,4231XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Feb-25NL0015001W4913 50022,4168DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Feb-25NL0015001W493 70022,4091TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Feb-25NL0015001W4916 37022,5961XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Feb-25NL0015001W4913 93022,6023DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Feb-25NL0015001W493 84022,6003TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8514-Feb-25NL0015001W4916 18022,7826XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8514-Feb-25NL0015001W4915 57522,7624DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8514-Feb-25NL0015001W493 90522,7734TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,400 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com 		Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com


 

Attachment


