07.11.2024 17:09:42

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

SCOR
39.83 CHF -9.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Information
November 7, 2024

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of October 31, 2024

Date Total number of shares1 comprising the share capital Theoretical number of voting rights2
10/31/2024 179,572,195 179,572,195

*

*        *

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer

 

As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

 

The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.4 billion in 2023 and serves clients in around 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.

 

For more information, visit: www.scor.com

  		Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com

 

Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
InvestorRelations@scor.com 

 

Follow us on LinkedIn


 

All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com.


1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723
2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Attachment


