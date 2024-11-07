|
07.11.2024 17:09:42
Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Information
November 7, 2024
Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of October 31, 2024
|Date
|Total number of shares1 comprising the share capital
|Theoretical number of voting rights2
|10/31/2024
|179,572,195
|179,572,195
*
* *
|
SCOR, a leading global reinsurer
As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.
The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.4 billion in 2023 and serves clients in around 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.
For more information, visit: www.scor.com
|
Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com
Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
InvestorRelations@scor.com
Follow us on LinkedIn
|
All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com.
1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723
2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
Attachment
Nachrichten zu SCOR SE Prov. Regpt.
|
30.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: SCOR SE Prov Regpt legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.24
|Ausblick: SCOR SE Prov Regpt legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: SCOR SE Prov Regpt stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.05.24
|Ausblick: SCOR SE Prov Regpt präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SCOR SE Prov. Regpt.
Wie Profis aktuell anlegen! BX Morningcall mit Andreas Schranz & François Bloch
🔔🔔🔔 #BXMorningcall Exklusiver Einblick in Investmenttrends & Zukunftsthemen
Im heutigen heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Finanzexperte Andreas Schranz, CIO bei Tramondo Investment Partners, Einblicke in aktuelle Trends und zukunftsweisende Investmentthemen. Zusammen mit mit Investment Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO von der BX Swiss, diskutiert er spannende Bereiche wie künstliche Intelligenz, Halbleiter und asiatische Emerging Markets, die im aktuellen Marktumfeld besonders interessant sind.
Ein informativer Einblick in die Möglichkeiten der modernen Vermögensverwaltung und die Chancen, die spezifische Zukunftsthemen für Investoren bieten!
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Wahl: SMI und DAX mit Zuwächsen -- Wall Street stärker -- Tokio letztlich leichter - chinesische Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Sowohl der heimische Aktienmarkt als auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchen Aufschläge. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte tendierten unterdessen am Donnerstag erneut in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}