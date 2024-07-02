|
Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Information
July 2, 2024
Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of June 30, 2024
|Date
|Total number of shares1 comprising the share capital
|Theoretical number of voting rights2
|06/30/2024
|179,572,195
|179,572,195
SCOR, a leading global reinsurer
As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.
The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.4 billion in 2023 and serves clients in around 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.
For more information, visit: www.scor.com
Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com
Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
tfossard@scor.com
1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723
2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
