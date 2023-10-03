Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.10.2023 
03.10.2023 18:38:26

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

SCOR
39.83 CHF -9.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

October 3, 2023

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of September 30, 2023

DateTotal number of shares1 comprising the share capitalTheoretical number of voting rights2
09/30/2023
179,561,320

 
179,561,320

 

*

*       *
Contact details

Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com

Investor Relations
Yves Cormier        
ycormier@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR        | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer

As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.7 billion in 2022 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com

1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723
2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Attachment


