WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Deck-Source-Recalls-Cutek-Proclean-Due-to-Violation-of-FHSA-Labeling-Requirements-Risk-of-Poisoning

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Cutek Proclean Professional Wood Restoration

Hazard: The product contains the hazardous substance oxalic acid. The label on the product violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting the word "poison" and printing the mandatory hazard statement for poisonous chemicals on the back of the label instead of the front, posing a risk of poisoning if swallowed by children.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product, move it out of the reach of children and contact Deck Source for a free replacement label to put on the product.

Consumer Contact:

Deck Source toll-free at 844-442-8835 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sales@cutekstain.com or online at www.cutekstain.com and click on "Contact Us" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 450 (in addition, about 1,400 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Cutek Proclean Professional Wood Restoration. The product was sold in a clear plastic one-gallon bottle with a blue, black and white label. "Cutek Proclean Professional Wood Restoration" is printed on the front of the product and UPC 098411800166 is printed on the side panel of the product.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: DK Sales, Meteek Supply, Alpine Lumber, Thermory USA, Niece Lumber, Shipshe Sealers and Gable Lumber from May 2014 through October 2019 for about $65.

Importer: Deck Source Inc., of Canada

Distributor: Deck Source Inc., of Canada

Manufacturer: Chemisys International Pty Ltd, of Australia

Manufactured in: Australia

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/70869r-eng.php#you-vous

Recall Number: 20-025

