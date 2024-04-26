|
26.04.2024 15:15:00
Decisions taken at the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, held on 26 April 2024
The following decisions were taken at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyskiu pienine AB which was held on the 26 April 2024:
Item 1 of the Agenda: Regarding Company's Consolidated annual report for 2023.
Heard.
Item 2 of the Agenda: Regarding independent auditor‘s conclusion on the Company’s consolidated and separated financial Statements for 2023.
Heard.
Item 3 of the Agenda: Regarding comments and proposals of Company's Supervisory Board.
Comments and proposals heard.
Item 4 of the Agenda: Regarding the approval of Company's separated and consolidated financial statement for the year 2023.
Resolution: Company's separated and consolidated financial statements for the year 2023 has been approved.
Item 5 of the Agenda: Regarding the approval of the remuneration report of the Company for 2023, which is a part of the annual report.
Resolution: The remuneration report of the Company for 2023, which is a part of the annual report has been approved.
Item 6 of the Agenda: Regarding the approval of net profit (loss) allocation of the Company for the year 2023.
Resolution: The net profit (loss) allocation of the Company for the year 2023 has been approved as follows:
|thousand EUR
|1) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the year 2022
|39,096
|2) Approved by shareholders dividends of the year 2022
|(3,165)
|3) Transfers from the reserve to purchase own shares
|-
|4) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the beginning of the current financial year after dividends payout and transfer from reserves
|35,931
|5) Net profit (loss) of the reporting period
|2,527
|6) Transfers from reserves
|152
|7) Net profit to be appropriated at the end of the current financial year
|38,610
|8) Total profit (loss) to be appropriated:
|
|-
|
|(3,702)
|
|-
|9) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the current financial year carried forward to next financial year
|34,908
0.31 Eur per one ordinary share.
Item 7 of the Agenda: Regarding the election of the Company's Audit firm, that will perform the audit of the Company for the years 2024-2026 and setting the conditions of payment.
Resolution:
1. The Company’s Audit firm, that will perform the audit of the Company for the years 2024-2026 was selected "PricewaterhouseCoopers" UAB.
2. The CEO of the Company is authorized to sign the contract with "PricewaterhouseCoopers" UAB and to set the conditions of payment for the services.
Additional information authorized to provide Economics and Finance director Vilija Milaseviciute, phone +370 441 55102
