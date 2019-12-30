|
30.12.2019 13:15:00
Decisions on AB Klaipedos nafta LNG revenue level and regasification service price for the year 2020
AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) hereby informs that the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – the Council) on 30 December 2019 set the upper limits of revenue level allowed to earn by the Company from liquefied Natural Gas (hereinafter – LNG) regasification service amounting to 36 287 300 EUR for the year 2020 and adopted decisions on fixed component of LNG regasification service price, i.e. established the price of 194.31 EUR/MWh/day/year. New tariff will be applicable from 1 January 2020.
For more information about the resolution adopted by the Council, please visit the website www.regula.lt.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp.
|51176431
|55.00 %
|8.40 %
|Allianz / AXA / Swiss Re / Zurich
|51176432
|69.00 %
|8.20 %
|Logitech / Sunrise Communications AG / Swisscom N
|51176433
|69.00 %
|7.40 %
Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.