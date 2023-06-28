Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'192 0.4%  SPI 14'725 0.5%  Dow 33'927 0.6%  DAX 15'976 0.8%  Euro 0.9804 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'339 0.8%  Gold 1'909 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27'055 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8950 0.2%  Öl 72.0 -0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Bayer-Aktie mit Verlusten: Bluerock legt positive Studiendaten für Parkinson-Therapie vor - Rückschlag für Bayer-Partner Regeneron
Gold, Öl, Weizen & Co. am Vormittag
NVIDIA-Aktie und andere KI-Halbleiteraktien vorbörslich an der NASDAQ unter Druck: Möglicher US-Bann für KI-Chipexporte nach China
GfK-Konsumklima mit Rückgang - Deutsche Verbraucher vermehrt verunsichert
NASDAQ-Wert Amazon-Aktie: Einstiegslohn-Anpassung für Logistik-Mitarbeiter in Deutschland - BGH verzichtet bei Rechtsstreit zur Wettbewerbskontrolle auf Einschaltung des EuGH
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Skano Aktie [Valor: 3289611 / ISIN: EE3100092503]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.06.2023 10:25:44

Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS

Skano
1.30 EUR -0.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS (reg nr11421437, address Rääma 31, Pärnu 80044) Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders was held on Wednesday, 28th of June 2023 in Nordic Fibreboard AS office, at Rääma 31, Pärnu. 

The general meeting started at 10.00 and ended at 10:20

At the meeting  2 612 775 votes were present which represent  58,07% of share capital, meaning the Extraordinary General Meeting was competent to pass resolutions.

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting:

1. Changes in the Supervisory Board

    1) to recall Joakim Johan Helenius from the position of Supervisory Board member of Nordic Fibreboard AS;

     2) to elect Rando Tomingas to the position of Supervisory Board member with the term of five (5) years as of the adoption of this resolution.


The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 2 612 775 , wich is 100,00% of registered votes.

The minutes of the shareholders' meeting are only available in Estonian https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/et/investor/erakorraline-kooseolek


Torfinn Losvik
CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88
E-mail: torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Skano

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS

Inside Trading & Investment

09:23 Marktüberblick: Fresenius Medical Care unter Druck
08:57 SMI vor freundlichem Handelsauftakt
06:35 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Tech-Werte ziehen wieder an
27.06.23 Julius Bär: 11.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
27.06.23 Ethereum Kurs: 2.000 Dollar in Schlagdistanz – BlackRock weiter im Fokus
27.06.23 Rekordauftrag für Airbus
27.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: TransDigm, Eli Lilly and Company & UBS
23.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'680.41 19.90 DRSSMU
Short 11'916.27 13.93 XWSSMU
Short 12'365.36 8.91 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'191.89 28.06.2023 10:29:33
Long 10'796.00 19.90 YQSSMU
Long 10'543.22 13.76 VWSSMU
Long 10'111.72 8.99 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Skano 1.30 -0.76% Skano

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Starinvestor Ray Dalio warnt vor grosser Schuldenkrise in den USA - Wie sich Anleger positionieren sollten
UBS-Aktie stabil: UBS-CEO Ermotti will mehr Klarheit zu CS-Integration schaffen
Idorsia-Aktie wenig bewegt: Sicherheit und Wirksamkeit von Idorsia-Medikament Aprocitentan durch Studie belegt
Rheinmetall liefert Leopard-2-Panzer an die Ukraine - Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Verlusten
Enormes Kurspotenzial bei Tesla-Aktie? Weshalb Analysten die Tesla-Aktie bei 335 US-Dollar sehen
UBS will wohl mehr als die Hälfte der CS-Belegschaft abbauen - UBS-Aktie in Grün
Die Sandoz-Aktie wird in den SMI drängen - wer muss dafür weichen?
Meyer Burger-Aktie leichter: Meyer Burger zeigt Interesse an neuen deutschen Investitionshilfen
Konjunktursorgen belasten: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Warren Buffett verkauft BYD-Aktien: Berkshire Hathaway-Beteiligung nun unter 9 Prozent

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten