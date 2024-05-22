Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nordecon AS Aktie [Valor: 2559695 / ISIN: EE3100039496]
22.05.2024 10:44:04

Decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders

Nordecon AS
0.52 EUR -0.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nordecon AS (registry code 10099962, address Toompuiestee 35, 10149 Tallinn) annual general meeting of shareholders was held on 22 May 2024 at 10.00 a.m. in the conference centre of Radisson Blu Hotel Olümpia, room Sigma (Liivalaia 33, 10118 Tallinn).

The shareholders of Nordecon AS made the following decisions according to the proposed agenda:

Agenda item No. 1. Approval of the Company’s annual report for 2023 and proposal for the allocation of profit

RESOLUTION No. 1

To approve the Company’s consolidated annual report for the 2023 financial year as submitted by the management board.

RESOLUTION No. 2 

To distribute the profit of the Company as follows: the net loss attributable to the owners of the Company for the 2023 financial year amounts to 942 thousand euros. The retained profit of previous periods amounts to 2,691 thousand euros. To cover the net loss of the 2023 financial year on the account of the retained profit of the previous periods. To leave the retained profit of previous periods in the remaining part undistributed and not pay dividends to the shareholders. To not make any appropriations to the legal reserve or other reserves provided for by the law or the articles of association.    

Agenda item No. 2. Election of auditor for the financial year 2024 and deciding on the remuneration of the auditor

RESOLUTION No. 3

To elect the current audit firm of the group, KPMG Baltics OÜ, as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024 and to pay for the services according to the agreement to be signed with the auditor.

At the annual general meeting of shareholders 17,961,521 ordinary shares entitled to vote were represented, i.e. 55.48% of total ordinary shares outstanding.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2023 was 278 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 420 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


