Pro Kapital Group Aktie [Valor: 966604 / ISIN: EE3100006040]
19.06.2023 15:30:00

Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shareholders

Pro Kapital Group
0.64 EUR 0.00%
The annual shareholders meeting (hereinafter referred to as the Meeting) of AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) took place on Monday, 19th of June, 2023 starting at 12.30 in the Atlantic City room at Hilton Tallinn Park, R. Kreutzwaldi 23, 10147 Tallinn.

As per the registration list of the meeting 5 shareholders were represented at the meeting, who represented in total 32 508 897 votes, which form 57,35% of all votes attached to the shares.

The agenda and decisions adopted at the Meeting were as follows:

  1. Election of the Chairman and Secretary of the annual general meeting of shareholders

Decision adopted was as follows:

Elect Ilona Nurmela as the Chairman of the annual general meeting of the shareholders. Elect Helena Purga as the Secretary of the meeting. 

100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.

  1. Approval of the audited annual report of the Company for the financial year of 2022

Decision adopted was as follows:

Approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2022.

100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.

  1. Resolution of distribution of the profit

Decision adopted was as follows:

To distribute the net profit for the financial year which ended 31 December 2022 in the amount of 13 451 868 Euros into retained earnings of previous periods.

100% of the votes were in favour of the decisions.

  1. Election of the auditor

Decision adopted was as follows:

Elect Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year of 2023-2024 and leave the decision on the amount of the auditor's remuneration to the Company's Management Board.

100% of the votes were in favour of the decision.

  1. Extending the term of office and election of the Supervisory Council members

Decisions were adopted as follows:

  1. To prolong the term of office of Supervisory Council member Oscar Crameri from 06.07.2023 until 05.07.2026;
  2. To elect Patrick Werner as a member of the Supervisory Council from 06.07.2023 until 05.07.2026.
  3. To elect Giovanni Bozzetti as a member of the Supervisory Council from 06.07.2023 until 05.07.2026.

100% of the votes were in favour of all the decisions, each decision was passed separately.

Minutes of the annual shareholders meeting will be published on AS Pro Kapital Grupp web page www.prokapital.com not later than 20th of June, 2023.

         

Edoardo Axel Preatoni
Member of the Management Board
Tel +372 6144 920
Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee


