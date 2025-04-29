Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’087 0.5%  SPI 16’411 0.5%  Dow 40’228 0.3%  DAX 22’405 0.6%  Euro 0.9391 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’158 -0.2%  Gold 3’313 -0.9%  Bitcoin 78’396 0.4%  Dollar 0.8249 0.6%  Öl 64.7 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Swiss Life1485278
Top News
SIG-Aktie wenig verändert: SIG mit solidem Wachstum im ersten Quartal
Bilanz nach einem Monat Börsennotierung: So lief es bisher für das NVIDIA-Investment CoreWeave
AEVIS VICTORIA-Aktie gefragt: AEVIS VICTORIA-Hotelsparte MRH Switzerland wächst im ersten Quartal
Ausblick: TotalEnergies präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Zurich-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: Zurich steigert SST-Quote auf 253 Prozent per Ende 2024
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.04.2025 13:05:00

Decisions of Aspocomp Group Plc's Annual General Meeting 2025 and Board of Directors' organization meeting

Aspocomp Group PLCshs
5.00 EUR -2.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock exchange release, April 29, 2025, at 2:05 p.m. (Finnish time)


DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Aspocomp Group Plc held on April 29, 2025, adopted the annual accounts and the consolidated annual accounts as well as granted the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO discharge from liability regarding the financial period 2024. The Annual General Meeting approved the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies 2024 and the Remuneration Policy for governing bodies 2024-2027.

The Annual General Meeting decided that no dividend be paid for the fiscal year January 1- December 31, 2024.

The Annual General Meeting decided to set the number of Board members at four (4) and reelected the current members of the Board of Directors Mr. Anssi Korhonen and Mr. Ville Vuori and elected Ms. Jenni Enroth and Kaisa Kokkonen as new members of the Board for a term of office ending at the closing of the following Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting elected Ernst & Young Oy, Authorized Public Accountants, as the company's auditor for a term of office ending at the closing of the following Annual General Meeting. Ernst & Young Oy has notified that Ms. Erika Grönlund, Authorized Public Accountant, will act as the principal auditor.

The Annual General Meeting decided that the amount of remuneration payable to the Board of Directors remain the same as in the ending term and thus the chairman of the Board of Directors will be paid EUR 30,000, the vice chairman of the Board of Directors be paid EUR 20,000 and the other members will be paid EUR 15,000 each in remuneration for their term of office. The Annual General Meeting further decided that EUR 1,000 will be paid as remuneration per meeting to the chairman and that the other members be paid EUR 500 per meeting of the Board of Directors and its committees. The members of the Board of Directors will further be reimbursed for reasonable travel costs. The Annual General Meeting further decided that earning-related pension insurance contributions are paid voluntarily for the paid remuneration. It was decided that the auditor’s fees will be paid in accordance with the auditor’s invoice.

The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors, in one or more installments, to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Companies Act as follows:

The number of shares to be issued based on the authorization may in total amount to a maximum of 684,144 shares.

The Board of Directors decides on all the terms and conditions of the issuances of shares and of options and other special rights entitling to shares. The authorization concerns both the issuance of new shares as well as own shares possibly held by the company. The issuance of shares and of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Companies Act may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights (directed issue).

The authorization cancels the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on April 18, 2024, to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The authorization is valid until June 30, 2026.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on the company’s website at www.aspocomp.com/agm starting from May 13, 2025, at the latest.


THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ORGANIZATION MEETING

In its organization meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Plc elected Mr. Ville Vuori as the Chairman of the Board. Ms. Kaisa Kokkonen was elected as the Vice Chairman.

The Board of Directors established an Audit Committee. Ms. Jenni Enroth and Ms. Kaisa Kokkonen were elected as members of the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors did not establish any other committees.


The Board of Directors has at its meeting evaluated the independence of the Board members in compliance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. It is the view of the Board of Directors that all Board members are independent of the company's major shareholders. The Board of Directors has also assessed that all the Board members are independent of the company.


For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,
tel. +358 400 999 822, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Manu Skyttä
President and CEO


Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com


Analysen zu Aspocomp Group PLCshs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Geheime Erfolgsformel? So schlägt diese Techbank klassische Banken & Broker!| BX TV

Was zeichnet eine „Techbank“ aus – und warum geht die Incore Bank einen anderen Weg als klassische Banken und Broker? Im Interview mit David Kunz (COO, BX Swiss) gibt Mark Dambacher (CEO, Incore Bank AG) spannende Einblicke in das Erfolgsmodell der Incore Group, die Banking, Technologie und Asset Management auf innovative Weise miteinander verbindet.

Ausserdem: Welche Vorteile bringt die neue Rolle an der BX Swiss – und was bedeutet die Verbindung von klassischem Banking mit digitalen Vermögenswerten? Mehr über die Zukunft des Bankings erfahren – direkt im Interview!

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Geheime Erfolgsformel? So schlägt diese Techbank klassische Banken & Broker!

Inside Trading & Investment

10:24 Rendite mit Bello, Rocky und Kitty – eine tierisch interessante Anlage
08:52 SMI wieder über 12.000 Punkte
06:45 Geheime Erfolgsformel? So schlägt diese Techbank klassische Banken & Broker!
06:19 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Über der 12‘000-Punkte-Marke
01:00 Credit Futures: The Risk-Returns of Investment-Grade and High-Yield Bonds
28.04.25 Logo WHS SAP setzt auf KI und Cloud – reicht das für neue Rekorde? Aktienanalyse und Bewertung
28.04.25 Marktüberblick: Aktie der Deutschen Telekom unter Druck
25.04.25 Julius Bär: 12.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG
24.04.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Richemont, Logitech, VAT Group
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’327.52 18.45 BFDS6U
Short 12’566.97 13.34 B4SSKU
Short 13’003.53 8.91 BVKSPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’086.96 29.04.2025 13:02:30
Long 11’480.00 19.63
Long 11’100.00 13.97
Long 10’640.00 8.23
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Montagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: Novartis erhöht nach starkem Jahresstart erneut die Prognose
Ausblick: Mercedes-Benz Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Druck: Huawei fordert NVIDIA mit neuem KI-Chip heraus
Ausblick: Deutsche Bank zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Lufthansa-Aktie unter Druck: Lufthansa startet erneut mit hohem Verlust ins Jahr
UBS London enthüllt: Diese Schweizer Aktien bieten Anlegern das grösste Potenzial
Arthur Hayes sieht günstige Einstiegsgelegenheit - Bitcoin bald bei 200'000 US-Dollar?
Lufthansa-Aktie zieht an: Bordverkauf wird eingestellt - Swiss hält daran fest

Top-Rankings

KW 17: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 17: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 17: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}