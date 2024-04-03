Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Aktia Ban a Aktie [Valor: 21220015 / ISIN: FI4000058870]
03.04.2024 16:45:00

Decisions of Aktia Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting and organising meeting of the Board of Directors

Aktia Ban a
10.22 EUR 2.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
3 April 2024 at 5.45 p.m.

Decisions of Aktia Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting and organising meeting of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Aktia Bank Plc was held today, 3 April 2024 in Helsinki. The Annual General Meeting supported all the proposals presented to the meeting and approved the remuneration report and the remuneration policy of the governing bodies. The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements of the parent company and the consolidated financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors, the CEO and his deputy from liability for the accounting period 1 January – 31 December 2023.

Dividend payment

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting decided on the payment of a dividend of 0.70 euro per share for the accounting period 1 January – 31 December 2023. Shareholders registered in the register of shareholders of the company maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend payment 5 April 2024 are entitled to the dividend. The dividend shall be paid out on 12 April 2024.

The Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the number of board members as nine.

Ann Grevelius, Carl Haglund, Maria Jerhamre Engström, Harri Lauslahti, Sari Pohjonen, Johannes Schulman and Lasse Svens were re-elected as Board members. Joakim Frimodig and Matts Rosenberg were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. All board members were elected for a term of office continuing up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors the Annual General Meeting decided to approve the remuneration report and the remuneration policy of the governing bodies of Aktia Bank Plc.

The annual remuneration for the Board members was confirmed as EUR 75,000 for the chair, EUR 50,000 for the deputy chair and EUR 40,000 for members. Approximately 40% of the annual (gross) remuneration shall be paid in the form of Aktia shares. In addition, the Chairman of each Committee will further receive an annual remuneration of EUR 8,000. The remuneration for attended meetings was established as EUR 700 per attended meeting. If participation in a board meeting requires travelling outside the board member’s country of residence, the remuneration for board meeting is EUR 1,400. Compensation for travel and accommodation expenses as well as a daily allowance will be paid in line with the Finnish Tax Administration's guidelines and the company's travel policy.

Auditor and sustainability auditor

The Annual General Meeting determined that the number of auditors and sustainability auditors shall be one. KPMG Oy Ab was re-elected as auditor with Marcus Tötterman, M.Sc. (Econ.), APA, as auditor-in-charge. KPMG Oy Ab was elected also as sustainability auditor, with Marcus Tötterman, M.Sc. (Econ.), Authorised Sustainability Auditor (ASA), as sustainability auditor-in-charge Remuneration to the auditor and the sustainability auditor shall be paid against the auditor’s reasonable invoice.

The auditor and the sustainability auditor were elected for a term of office beginning when the Annual General Meeting 2024 has ended and continuing up until the Annual General Meeting 2025 has ended.

Authorisations of the Board of Directors

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, The Annual General Meeting decided to authorise the Board of Directors to issue of a maximum of 7,279,000 shares or special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10 of the Companies Act, to acquire up to a maximum of 500,000 own shares to be used in the company's share-based incentive schemes and/or for the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, for further transfer, retention, or cancellation, and to divest up to a maximum of 500,000 company's own shares.

Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors, which convened after the General Meeting, elected Lasse Svens as chair and Joakim Frimodig as vice chair.

The Board of Directors has decided on the composition of the Board's Audit Committee, Risk Committee, as well as the Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee.

The Board of Directors elected Sari Pohjonen as chair and Ann Grevelius, Matts Rosenberg and Johannes Schulman as members of the Audit Committee.

Maria Jerhamre Engström was elected as chair and Joakim Frimodig, Harri Lauslahti and Lasse Svens as members of the Risk Committee.

Joakim Frimodig was elected as chair and Carl Haglund, Matts Rosenberg and Lasse Svens as members of the Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee.

Presentations and minutes of the Annual General Meeting

The presentations by the chair of the Board Lasse Svens and CEO Juha Hammarén (in Finnish and Swedish) will be available on the company’s website https://www.aktia.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting later after the meeting. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting (in Swedish) will be available on the same website on 17 April 2024 at the latest.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6350

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2023 amounted to EUR 13.7 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


Inside Trading & Investment

