Decisions made by Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter - the Company), which took place on 26 April 2024, heard the auditors' report, as well as consolidated annual report for 2023 and other documents submitted to the Meeting of Shareholders and made decisions on relevant issues. Decisions and other documents are attached to this notice.

Arnas Matuzas

Head of Legal

E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt

Attachments