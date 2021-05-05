Decisions at Securitas' Annual General Meeting 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB (publ) held an Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, on May 5, 2021.

In order to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus and to comply with regulations and general guidelines issued by the authorities, the AGM was, in accordance with temporary legislation, held only by postal voting.

Appropriation of profit and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Statement of Income and the Balance Sheet for the Parent Company as well as the Consolidated Statement of Income and the Consolidated Balance Sheet as per December 31, 2020. In accordance with the proposal of the Board, the AGM resolved to pay a dividend of SEK 4.00 per share. Record date for the dividend is Friday May 7, 2021, and the dividend is estimated to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB starting on Wednesday May 12, 2021. The AGM discharged the Board of Directors and the President from liability for the financial year of 2020.

Board of Directors

The AGM resolved that the number of Board members shall be eight, with no deputy members. The AGM re-elected Ingrid Bonde, John Brandon, Fredrik Cappelen and Sofia Schörling Högberg. The AGM further elected Gunilla Fransson, Harry Klagsbrun, Johan Menckel and Jan Svensson as new Board members. Jan Svensson was elected Chair of the Board. The fee to the Board members was determined to SEK 8,950,000 in total (including fees for committee work) apportioned so that the Chair of the Board shall receive SEK 2,400,000 and the other Board members SEK 800,000 each. The Chair of the Audit Committee shall receive SEK 350,000, the Chair of the Remuneration Committee SEK 100,000, a member of the Audit Committee SEK 225,000 and a member of the Remuneration Committee SEK 50,000.

Auditor



As auditors, the AGM decided to elect the auditing firm Ernst & Young AB, Stockholm, with authorized accountant Rickard Andersson as auditor in charge, for a period up to and including the AGM for 2022. The auditor's fees are to be paid as per agreement.



Remuneration report, guidelines for remuneration to senior management and incentive programs



The AGM approved the Board of Directors' report regarding compensation. The AGM adopted, in accordance with the Board's proposal, guidelines for remuneration to senior management. Further, the AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal and consistent with the last ten years, to implement a share-related incentive program for the Group. The AGM also resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal and consistent with 2019 and 2020, to implement a long-term incentive program (LTI 2021/2023).

Authorization of the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer of the company's shares

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM resolved to authorize the Board to resolve upon acquisitions and transfers of the company's own shares of Series B.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations, mobile: +46 (0) 76 116 7443; micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

Media: Helena Andreas, SVP Communications & People, +46 10 470 30 20; press@securitas.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/decisions-at-securitas--annual-general-meeting-2021,c3340665

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3340665/1413198.pdf Bulletin AGM 2021 - Final

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisions-at-securitas-annual-general-meeting-2021-301284456.html

SOURCE Securitas