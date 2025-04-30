Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.04.2025 15:15:14

Decisions adopted in the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

Amber Grid AB
1.29 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.
The following decisions were adopted in the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid on 30 April 2025:

1) To read the independent auditor's report on the AB "Amber Grid" 2024 set of financial statements and the AB "Amber Grid" 2024 Consolidated Management Report

No decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders is required. The Board has submitted Amber Grid's consolidated management report to the Shareholders' Meeting for information (attached).

2) On the approval of the AB "Amber Grid" 2024 consolidated and separate financial statements

To approve the 2024 set of financial statements of AB "Amber Grid"

3) On the approval of the distribution of AB "Amber Grid" profits for 2024

To approve the distribution of AB "Amber Grid”'s profit for 2024 (attached)

4) On the approval of the information on the remuneration for 2024 of AB "Amber Grid"

To approve the information on remuneration for 2024 provided by AB "Amber Grid" as part of the Consolidated Management Report for 2024 (attached)

Attachments:
1. Profit allocation of Amber Grid AB of 2024.
2. Consolidated and separate financial statements of Amber Grid AB for 2024 December 31, consolidated annual report, confirmation of responsible persons, independent auditor's report.


More information:
Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachments


