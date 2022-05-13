|
14.05.2022 01:20:00
DecisionPoint Systems to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on May 16, 2022
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions will report financial and operational results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended March 31, 2022.
DecisionPoint's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the DecisionPoint investor relations website (https://www.decisionpt.com/investing-in-decisionpoint/) at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern on May 16, 2022. Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.
Live Call Information:
Date: May 16, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-407-3982
Dial-in: Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780
Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=rxHnoEzM
Replay Information:
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13730026
Replay Start: Monday May 16, 2022, 1:00 PM ET
Replay Expiry: Monday May 23, 2022, 11:59 PM ET
About DecisionPoint Systems
DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.
Contact
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
Brian@haydenir.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decisionpoint-systems-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-earnings-on-may-16-2022-301547352.html
SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu DecisionPoint Systems Inc 8 % Conv Pfd Shs (D)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu DecisionPoint Systems Inc 8 % Conv Pfd Shs (D)
Marktupdate 10. Mai: Abwärtstrend nach FED Zinsentscheid | BX Swiss TV
Die Märkte sind trotz des eher positiven Zinsentscheid der FED weiterhin im Abwärtstrend. Wie die hohe Unsicherheit an den Märkten nach wir vor für Minuszahlen an der Börse sorgt und wie die Aussichten auf die kommende Handelswoche sind, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen deutlich höher -- SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX verbucht letztlich deutliche Gewinne -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsschluss sehr fest
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenausklang schlussendlich nach oben. Auch der deutsche Leitindex schloss deutlich höher. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel deutlich fester. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}