DecisionNext Announces Partnership With SunFed Ranch

19.08.2021 20:00:00
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionNext enters a new partnership with SunFed Ranch, a leader in American premium grass fed beef. DecisionNext is a prescriptive analytics firm that offers decision makers in food, agriculture and mining actionable and transparent recommendations that allow for better, informed decisions when buying and selling commodities.
According to Technavio, the global grass fed beef market is positioned to grow by $14.5 billion between 2020-2024. To assist SunFed Ranch in advancing this segment, DecisionNext technology provides insights into harvest planning, pricing and risk management. These insights allow SunFed Ranch the opportunity to develop more accurate long-range plans to benefit the business and its customers.
"We are looking forward to our partnership with DecisionNext," said Chris Donati, CEO of SunFed Ranch. "The unique insights and intelligent approach to analytics provided by the DecisionNext technology will enable SunFed Ranch to serve our customers at an elevated level, commensurate with our sustainability-focused practices and high quality of our beef."
DecisionNext technology combines artificial and human intelligence for overall stronger decision making on a variety of levels for a protein market that is forecasted to value $62 billion by 2026.
"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the SunFed Ranch brand and are excited to provide significant value in their supply chain," said Mike Neal, DecisionNext CEO and co-founder. "SunFed Ranch promises '100% Results, 0% compromise' in their approach to the market, and our market-leading tools will help deliver on that through the combination of our best-in-class market models and their expertise in the beef segment."
Within the protein industry, DecisionNext provides data analytics and forecasting focused on helping customers in the agribusiness and global protein industries gain a better understanding of risk management to make better, faster decisions from procurement to sales.
DecisionNext enables the world's leading companies to make risk aware sourcing, operations and sales decisions in commodity markets through dynamic market simulation software. Powered by proprietary machine learning algorithms, the platform aggregates hundreds of data series, quantifies market risk through probabilistic forecasting, and increases forecast accuracy. For more information, visit www.DecisionNext.com.
Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.
