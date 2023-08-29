Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.08.2023 17:00:00

Decision Intelligence Leader Quantexa Awarded Google Cloud’s Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year for Line of Business Processes

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced that it has won the 2023 Google Cloud’s Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year award for Line of Business Processes. The award comes after its Decision Intelligence Platform and solutions were made available on Google Cloud Marketplace in April 2023.

Quantexa is recognized for the strength of its line of business solutions. Their Line of Business Processes removes traditional manual data capture by connecting internal and external data and creating an accurate single view of customers. Quantexa’s advanced Line of Businesses processes capabilities were awarded in acknowledgement of the technologies ability to monitor KYC profiles and automate the detection and prioritization of real risk and opportunities.

Key capabilities included in Quantexa’s AI-enabled KYC solution are onboarding, remediation, enhanced due diligence (EDD), and perpetual KYC (pKYC). By deploying the solution, Google Cloud customers can focus their risk management efforts and facilitate trust with customers, leading to increased revenue generation. Plus, by gaining a true understanding of those they are doing business with joint customers will see benefits across the banking value chain, including improved financial crime, AML, and fraud detection.

Making the Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform available via Google Cloud has given organizations in banking, insurance, telecommunications, and government agencies the ability to connect their data across siloed systems, making it simple for global enterprise customers to trust their data and augment and automate decision-making to protect, optimize, and grow their business.

Dan Higgins, Chief Product Officer at Quantexa: "Together with Google Cloud, we’ve been able to bring cutting-edge compliance and risk technology solutions to the Cloud and give our joint customers flexible deployment options. This partnership is enabling IT and infrastructure teams to be more agile and support line-of-business leaders working in an ever-evolving risk landscape. The recognition by Google Cloud further highlights our achievements in enabling organizations to leverage Decision Intelligence to master customer and risk management.”

"Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Quantexa as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers.”

To learn more about how your organization can benefit from Quantexa’s KYC solution and other Decision Intelligence Platform capabilities, please visit: www.quantexa.com

Notes To Editors:

The award win comes ahead of Quantexa’s Global Insurance Roadshow with Accenture, Google Cloud and Quantexa in APAC, EMEA & North America. The events will educate insurers on how to leverage AI to create hyper-personalized customer experiences and will be hosted in the following cities and dates:

About Quantexa 
Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence that empowers organisations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 650 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Toronto, Malaga, Brussels, Amsterdam, Dublin, Luxemburg, Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Enquiries  

C: Stephanie Crisp, Associate Director and Media Strategist, Fight or Flight   
E: quantexa@fightorflight.com   
  
C: Adam Jaffe, SVP of Corporate Marketing   
T: +1 609 502 6889   
E: adamjaffe@quantexa.com 


