Pixium Vision Aktie [Valor: 24578050 / ISIN: FR0011950641]
18.12.2023 19:00:00

Decision concerning the adoption of a sale plan (plan de cession) and the opening of judicial liquidation proceedings scheduled for January 16, 2024

Decision concerning the adoption of a sale plan (plan de cession) and the opening of judicial liquidation proceedings scheduled for January 16, 2024

Paris, France, December 18, 2023 – 7:00 pm (CET) – Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR001400JX97; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces that following today's hearing, the Paris Commercial Court will issue its decision on January 16, 2024 on the takeover offer filed on November 20, 2023 and the opening of judicial liquidation proceedings.

In the event of the opening of judicial liquidation proceedings, Euronext will delist Pixium’s shares.

Pixium draws investors’ attention to the fact that, given the current offer and the Company's level of indebtedness, the sale proceeds received in the event of a favourable decision by the Commercial Court will not allow a total or partial reimbursement of shareholders.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

               www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision  

Contacts

Investor Relations

Pixium Vision
Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com

Media Relations

Rose Piquante Consulting
Sophie Baumont
Sophie.baumont@rosepiquante-consulting.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49

 

 

