SMI 10'747 0.1%  SPI 13'375 0.0%  Dow 30'224 -1.3%  DAX 13'636 -0.7%  Euro 1.0796 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'539 -0.7%  Gold 1'950 0.4%  Bitcoin 27'995 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8799 -0.2%  Öl 52.0 2.6% 
05.01.2021 13:23:00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) today announced that Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 9:10 AM ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations” page in the "Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.deciphera.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera’s FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Deciphera).

