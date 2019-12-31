31.12.2019 06:00:00

Debut Author Neal Turner's New Sci-Fi Thriller "Across the Void Eternal" Spans the Solar System

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neal Turner, a first-time novelist whose career path as a jack-of-all-trades and musician has brought him across the country, has completed his new book "Across the Void Eternal": the story of dissatisfied history professor Jason Tanner in 2213 whose reality is a post-climate change Earth. Drawing upon contemporary natural disasters, the author imagines billions of lives have been lost, and humans have been displaced. With the assistance of AI and cooperation between corporations and governments across the world, Man has reached into space and begun to colonize the solar system and utilize its vast resources.

When Jason learns the woman he once loved and still loves, Victoria Hughes, has gone missing, he will spring into action and find an exciting, if dangerous, new purpose in his life.

"Across the Void Eternal is a story of love, hate, greed, and redemption," Neal Turner said of his debut novel. "It is a story that I hope will inspire and entertain. I want to take the reader on a journey of discovery, and hopefully restore their faith in humankind and its limitless potential."

Published by Page Publishing, Neal Turner's imaginative tale will take Jason Tanner to the Moon, Jupiter, and beyond. Along the way Jason will learn more than Victoria's whereabouts—much more. For there is a dark secret that could hold dire consequences for all of humanity, and Jason may be the only one who can reveal it in time.

Readers who wish to experience this galactic thriller can purchase "Across the Void Eternal" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

 

SOURCE Page Publishing

