Debevoise Partner David W. Rivkin Elected Deputy President of the Anti-Doping Division of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport (ICAS)

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton partner David W. Rivkin, Co-Chair of Debevoise's International Dispute Resolution Group and Past President of the International Bar Association (IBA), has been appointed to the Anti-Doping Division of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport (ICAS) , and was promptly elected to be Deputy President of its Anti-Doping Division. Mr. Rivkin previously served for 20 years as an arbitrator on the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which is supervised by ICAS. During that time he served as arbitrator at three Olympics and more than 40 cases including those of Oscar Pistorius, Maria Sharapova, Floyd Landis and the Lance Armstrong team.

Mr. Rivkin is a member of many arbitration panels in addition to ICAS and CAS, including the AAA, Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, Singapore International Arbitration Centre, Japan Commercial Arbitration Association, Chinese International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC), and the Cairo Regional Arbitration Centre. In August 2008, Mr. Rivkin served as a member of the Ad Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the Summer Olympic Games in Beijing. He previously served on the panel for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

The purpose of ICAS is to facilitate the resolution of sports-related disputes through arbitration or mediation and to safeguard the independence of CAS and the rights of the parties. It is also responsible for the administration and financing of CAS, an institution independent of any sports organization which provides servic­es to facilitate the settlement of sports-related disputes through arbitration or mediation by means of procedural rules adapted to the­ specific needs of the sports world. Both organizations are located in Lausanne, Switzerland.

