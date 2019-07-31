|
31.07.2019 19:52:00
Death of an inmate from Federal Training Center
LAVAL, QC, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 30, 2019, Richard Larouche, an inmate from Federal Training Centre Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.
At the time of his death, Mr. Larouche, 73 years old, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder, attempted murder and manslaughter since January 14, 1988.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
