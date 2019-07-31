31.07.2019 19:52:00

Death of an inmate from Federal Training Center

LAVAL, QC, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 30, 2019, Richard Larouche, an inmate from Federal Training Centre Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

At the time of his death, Mr. Larouche, 73 years old, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder, attempted murder and manslaughter since January 14, 1988.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links
CSC website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody 

 

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:13
Angebotsrisiken am Ölmarkt wieder stärker im Fokus
11:25
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc - Class A, Microsoft
08:56
Die Nervosität nimmt zu
07:14
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & SMI™-Schwergewichte
30.07.19
Vontobel: Ihr Interesse an einer Alternative zu negativ verzinslichen Anleihen
29.07.19
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro zum Franken leichter - Hat die SNB letzte Woche interveniert?
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken stabil
UBS-Chef über Zinssenkungen: Keine bewiesene Lösung für die Wirtschaft
Sind die Hürden zu hoch? Facebook zweifelt selbst an Lancierung von Libra
Hat sich Tesla verzockt? Für diese Wasserstoff-Aktien könnte es hoch hinaus gehen
Wird Silber der neue sichere Hafen?
SNB-Aktie gibt Gewinne wieder ab: Schweizer Nationalbank erzielt Gewinn in der ersten Jahreshälfte
US-Börsen gehen tiefer aus dem Handel -- SMI geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- DAX mit kräftigen Einbussen -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Apple schlägt Ewartungen - Apple-Aktie legt zu
Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn im zweiten Quartal kräftig - CS-Aktie steigt kräftig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf die Fed: SMI zum Handelsende höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt standen Quartalszahlen im Fokus. Der DAX konnte im Verlauf ins Plus klettern. Der Dow Jones zeigt sich kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Mittwoch Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB