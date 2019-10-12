Dearfoams® Releases Its Most Innovative, Indoor-Outdoor Slippers Yet

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We set out to create the ultimate go-to shoe. That pair that's always by the door and easy to slip on," said Luke Spoerlein, Dearfoams Supply Co.™ product designer and developer. "I loved the opportunity to incorporate the comfort of slippers with the aesthetic and tread of footwear. Dearfoams Supply Co.™ truly is the best of both worlds!"

So lightweight, they can float on water, Dearfoams Supply Co.™ slippers are anything but light in technology and benefits. Features include soft arch support and a contoured footbed with memory foam that provides custom comfort to your unique foot.

"Comfort is what we're known for at Dearfoams and continues to be the core of everything we do," said Tricia Bouras, president of Dearfoams. "Our passion is listening to the consumer and designing new products that exceed their expectations in comfort, versatility, quality, and value."

To drive testimonials and curate content, Dearfoams used influencers to launch the collection on social media. "I was a dancer for such a long time, which unfortunately left me with a lot of residual pain that is amplified with poor support in other shoes," said Autum Rainn, influencer for Dearfoams Supply Co.™ "These lightweight, machine washable shoes have great arch support and feel like literal pillows on my feet."

Dearfoams Supply Co.™ is available for women and men in a variety of colors, MSRP $50-$60, on-line only at Dearfoams.com, Amazon.com, and Macys.com.

Dearfoams, a brand of RG Barry Brands, was established in 1947 by visionary female entrepreneur Florence Melton, who invented the world's first foam-soled, washable slipper. Dearfoams and its sister brands, baggallini handbags and travel accessories, and Foot Petals premium insoles and comfort products, are headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

SOURCE RG Barry Brands