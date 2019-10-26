+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
26.10.2019 01:29:00

Dean Foods Company Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2019 third quarter results on November 12, 2019, before the market opens. 

The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its business and financial results on November 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Central time).  The live webcast of the conference call may be accessed by visiting https://ir.deanfoods.com/events-and-presentations or by dialing 720-634-2904, conference ID 2783125#.  A webcast replay will be available for approximately 45 days following the event within the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site.  To access the replay via telephone, available until November 19, 2019, dial 404-537-3406, conference ID 2783125#.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods® is a leading food and beverage company and the largest processor and direct-to-store distributor of fluid milk and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the Dean Foods portfolio includes DairyPure®, the country's first and largest fresh, white milk national brand, and TruMoo®, the leading national flavored milk brand, along with well-known regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena®, Berkeley Farms®, Country Fresh®, Dean's®, Friendly's®, Garelick Farms®, LAND O LAKES®* milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms®, Mayfield®, McArthur®, Meadow Gold®, Oak Farms®, PET®**, T.G. Lee®, Tuscan® and more. Dean Foods also has a joint venture with Organic Valley®, distributing fresh organic products to local retailers. In all, Dean Foods has more than 50 local and regional dairy brands and private labels. Dean Foods also makes and distributes ice cream, cultured products, juices, teas, and bottled water. Approximately 15,000 employees across the country work every day to make Dean Foods the most admired and trusted provider of wholesome, great-tasting dairy products at every occasion. For more information about Dean Foods and its brands, visit http://www.deanfoods.com/.

*The LAND O LAKES brand is owned by Land O'Lakes, Inc. and is used by license.

**PET is a trademark used by license.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations, Edgar Deguia, +1 214-721-1442:  Dennard Lascar Investor Relations, Sandy Martin, +1 713-529-6600
Media Relations, Anne Divjak +1 703-351-5022 or media@deanfoods.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dean-foods-company-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300945878.html

SOURCE Dean Foods Company

