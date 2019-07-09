09.07.2019 00:58:00

Dealnet Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

TORONTO, July 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: DLS), will publish its financial results for the three and six-month periods ending June 30, 2019 after the close of trading on Tuesday August 13, 2019.  The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details:

Date:            

Wednesday August 14, 2019

Time:

10:00 A.M. Eastern Time



Dial-in Number:  

Local / International: 416-764-868


North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0546



Conference ID:    

18711094



Replay Number:  

Local / International: 416-764-8677                          


North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541                   


Replay Passcode: 711094#



Website:             

http://www.dealnetcapital.com/investors/

 

About Dealnet Capital Corp.

Dealnet is a specialty finance company serving the $20 billion Canadian home improvement finance market. The Company develops and supports consumer sales financing programs for approved dealers and distributors under agreements with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that supply a wide range of home improvement products to the retail market. The Company runs its Consumer Finance segment through the operating business, EcoHome Financial Inc. Through a dealer network, the Company underwrites, originates, funds and services the prime quality loans and leases that homeowners need to finance the acquisition and installation of capital assets that improve the quality, comfort and safety of their homes.

In addition, the Company operates its Call Centre segment in the business communications industry in Canada and the U.S. under the One Contact banner, offering customer support services on a contract basis to third party institutions.

For additional information please visit www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Dealnet Capital Corp.

