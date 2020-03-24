Dealership Near Pittsburgh Keeps Service Center Open During COVID-19 Outbreak

MARS, Pa., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baierl Toyota has temporarily closed its showroom to ensure the safety of staff and customers, but its service center remains open. The dealership recognizes that people still have places to go, especially those who have vital jobs and those who are caring for their families. In these times, drivers still require reliable transportation.

The service department at Baierl Toyota is capable of handling any service or maintenance that its clients require. Not only does its highly-trained team work with the latest in service equipment and tooling, but the dealership is also capable of handling all makes and models. From its Mars location, the dealership can serve Cranberry Township, Beaver Falls and much of the greater Pittsburgh area.

Currently, Baierl Toyota is utilizing best practices when it comes to social distancing to ensure the safety of everyone. However, for those who need service but don't want to risk the trip to the dealership's service center, Baierl Toyota is offering another option.

The dealership is calling it pick-up and delivery service. Instead of driving into the dealership and getting a different ride home or waiting in the waiting area, a member of the dealership's team will come out to the client's home or work, pick-up the vehicle, bring it back to the dealership to perform the requested service and then deliver the vehicle back to the customer when everything is completed. Service customers can reach out to the dealership and make arrangements to have this type of service performed.

The Baierl Toyota motto is "Driven to be Better," and for nearly 70 years the family-owned dealership has found new ways to improve through the services it offers. Pick-up and delivery service is one more example of that. For more information about the dealership or its services, visit the dealership's website at http://www.baierltoyota.com or contact the dealership team by phone at 878-332-7116. Baierl Toyota can also be visited in person at 19045 Perry Highway in Mars, PA.

SOURCE Baierl Toyota