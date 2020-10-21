SMI 10’021 -1.2%  SPI 12’495 -1.5%  Dow 28’211 -0.4%  DAX 12’558 -1.4%  Euro 1.0740 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’181 -1.5%  Gold 1’925 0.9%  Dollar 0.9055 -0.2%  Öl 41.7 -2.5% 
21.10.2020 23:07:00

Dealers United to Host Facebook Ad Master Certification at Virtual Driving Sales Executive Summit

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealers United, the advertising solution helping car dealers in the U.S. & Canada solve business challenges through Facebook and Instagram, announced that it will be hosting its Dealers United Master Certification class at the upcoming DrivingSales Executive Summit (DSES). This year, the summit will be held virtually and take place from November 2 to November 6.

The hands-on course will begin during DSES and lessons will be accessible for 90 days. The class is designed to help automotive and dealership employees become Facebook Automotive Ad Specialists, teaching participants how to build and launch effective ad campaigns on both Facebook and Instagram. The lessons will entail building audiences and ad campaigns that precisely target shoppers in-market for a new vehicle, how to deliver the right offer at the right time, and creating ad funnels that consistently generate new leads and sales.

"We are thrilled to be presenting this Master Certification at DrivingSales," said Pete Petersen, CEO at Dealers United. "For a few years now, it has been a necessity for auto dealerships to be on Facebook, but so many are activating campaigns or hiring agencies so they can 'check the box' to run ads. With our Master Certification, we want to give dealers the power to unlock the full potential of Facebook and turn it into a true revenue stream for their stores. The course provides a Facebook Automotive Ad Specialist certification for dealers and auto marketers, so they can be equipped with the knowledge and tools that will help them consistently drive success through Facebook."

Dealers can register for the DrivingSales Executive Summit and this Master Certification by visiting drivingsales.com/dses.

For more information about this DrivingSales Master Certification, please visit drivingsales.com/dses/become-a-facebook-automotive-ad-specialist.

About Dealers United

Dealers United is the Facebook and Instagram advertising solution for the automotive industry, providing award-winning social advertising solutions to auto dealers, OEMs, and auto agencies. For more information, visit dealersunited.com.

About DrivingSales

Founded in 2008 and dedicated to the dealer community, DrivingSales is a business intelligence and performance improvement company that delivers unbiased*, profit-building information to make automobile dealers more successful through three distinct channels: DrivingSales HCM, DrivingSales University and DrivingSales Media. DrivingSales Data houses the largest database of cross-vendor, dealership performance data in the North American auto industry and provides dealerships with the most statistically accurate performance benchmarks and metrics for their marketing and technology investments. Approximately one in every three dealerships in the United States has a registered member in the DrivingSales community.

Media Contact: brooke@dealersunited.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dealers-united-to-host-facebook-ad-master-certification-at-virtual-driving-sales-executive-summit-301157306.html

SOURCE Dealers United

