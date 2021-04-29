DealerOn Announces Selection as Lincoln Motor Company Certified Website Provider

|
29.04.2021 21:41:00
ROCKVILLE, Md., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerOn, the premier digital marketing technologies provider for automotive manufacturers and dealerships, announced today that it has been selected by FordDirect, as the second provider in the Lincoln Website Solution program. As a result, DealerOn is proud to help equip Lincoln dealers with DealerOn's award-winning digital marketing technology to showcase the incredible line of Lincoln automobiles at Lincoln dealerships.
"Lincoln is well known for delivering a best-in-class ownership experience. DealerOn is honored to be selected by FordDirect to deliver the very best online experience for Lincoln dealerships and customers. We are excited to work side by side with Lincoln and its dealers," said DealerOn CEO, Ali Amirrezvani.
As of 4/27/21, Lincoln dealers can now choose DealerOn's industry-leading, responsive website platform, and proven approach to driving more qualified traffic, leads, and sales through its superior SEO service. DealerOn has documented an average increase of over 150% in website lead volume for their clients.
About DealerOn, Inc.
DealerOn, Inc. is a leading digital marketing technology company serving the retail automotive industry. DealerOn websites have won several industry awards, including, multiple Driving Sales Top-Rated Website, Digital Dealer's Overall Website Excellence Award, AWA's Pinnacle Award, and Dealer Marketing Magazine's Technology Award for Website Providers. DealerOn is noted in the industry for their Lead Guarantee, based on their Digital Marketing Dashboard. Since creating this process in 2009, DealerOn has documented an average increase of 150% in website lead volume for their auto dealer clients. For more information, please visit www.dealeron.com.
About FordDirect
FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford and Lincoln dealers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its franchised dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dealeron-announces-selection-as-lincoln-motor-company-certified-website-provider-301280673.html
SOURCE DealerOn Inc
Inside
Inside Fonds
Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLeichte Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch leicht im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex kleine Gewinne verbucht. Die US-Märkte zeigten sich schwächer. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}