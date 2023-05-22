Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Krypto kaufen
23.05.2023 01:07:00

DealerBuilt Expands Suite of Solutions with Oplogic CRM Acquisition

DALLAS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerBuilt, a leading provider of dealer management system (DMS) software, acquires Oplogic, a comprehensive CRM solution provider for dealerships. The acquisition enhances DealerBuilt's suite of solutions to include Oplogic's intuitive tools for desking and digital retailing, lead management, call recording, equity mining, and compliance services.

DealerBuilt Expands Suite of Solutions with Oplogic CRM Acquisition

"DealerBuilt is excited to partner with the Oplogic team to expand our comprehensive dealer solutions, taking us one step closer to our vision of a single integrated platform," said Max Longin, CEO of DealerBuilt. "By integrating Oplogic CRM's innovative technology, we empower customers with an unmatched suite of tools to optimize operations, elevate customer experiences, and drive business growth. This acquisition demonstrates DealerBuilt's dedication to innovation and relentless pursuit of delivering excellence in dealership management software."

Oplogic has a proven track record of success for delivering comprehensive solutions for many years, becoming a trusted partner with its intuitive tools, extensive technical support, and compliance services for dealerships across the country.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with DealerBuilt," said John Parent, CEO of Oplogic. "We believe that our comprehensive solutions, when combined with DealerBuilt's DMS software, will provide a powerful and unique offering for dealerships. We are excited to continue working with our customers and to help them to be more successful in their businesses."

With this acquisition, DealerBuilt is well-positioned to continue its growth and provide dealerships with the most comprehensive suite of solutions in the industry. The company remains committed to investing in its products and services, ensuring that its customers have access to the latest and greatest technology that empowers their businesses to thrive and prosper.

About DealerBuilt:

DealerBuilt is a leading provider of dealer management system (DMS) software for the automotive industry, best known as a strong dealer advocate. DealerBuilt's DMS software helps dealerships to streamline their operations and increase efficiency while providing a powerful platform for managing every aspect of their business. For more information about DealerBuilt, visit https://dealerbuilt.com/

About Oplogic:

Oplogic is a comprehensive solution provider for dealerships, providing intuitive tools for desking and digital retailing, lead management, call recording, equity mining, and compliance services. Oplogic's tools standardize and streamline processes to enhance efficiency while building revenue and increasing profit margins for some of the largest dealer groups in the country. Learn more about Oplogic at https://oplogic.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dealerbuilt-expands-suite-of-solutions-with-oplogic-crm-acquisition-301831424.html

SOURCE DealerBuilt

