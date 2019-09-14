Dealer.com Selected As A General Motors Websites Provider Through Dealer Website Choice Program

BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer.com, a Cox Automotive brand, announced today its selection as a website and digital advertising provider for General Motors. Through the Website Choice program, General Motors dealers can leverage Dealer.com's premier digital marketing solutions, including the latest innovations that are dedicated to forging the shortest and most personalized path to customer engagement and dealership growth.

"Dealer.com is thrilled to offer General Motors an industry leading end-to-end digital marketing solution built on our 21 years of technology investment and unmatched insights into automotive shopper behavior," said Wayne Pastore, general manager, Dealer.com. "We are proud to be selected as a GM vendor partner and look forward to providing its dealers with data-driven technology and expertise that meaningfully connect dealers with today's digital consumers."

Dealer.com's digital storefront offers dealers participating in the Website Choice program superior content, tools and professional services to address the challenges facing dealers and their customers. The website platform delivers personalized experiences that attract, engage, and help convert online shoppers at every stage of their journey. The unique combination of people, skills, data, innovation, and partnerships with both OEMs and Internet properties gives Dealer.com clients a strategic advantage in the execution of content, digital creative, SEO, advertising and social strategies. The partnership with General Motors will help bring unsurpassed business intelligence and insights to digital dealerships.

Dealers who would like to learn more can visit https://drivingforcedealer.com/.

About Dealer.com

Dealer.com is the premier digital marketing solution for the automotive industry. Providing an integrated platform of Websites, Advertising, Digital Retailing and Managed Services, Dealer.com allows OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology, data and insights to deliver the shortest, fastest and most personalized path to customer engagement. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of progress, with a focus on community, health, and wellness. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

