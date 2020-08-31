Dealer.com Launches New SRP Experience To Boost Inventory Search Efficiency

BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The increase in online car shopping activity demands an upgraded user experience. That's why Dealer.com is introducing an all-new search results page experience with strategic new upgrades that improve inventory search, browsing and digital tool usage for Dealer.com clients and their customers. Dealer.com's new search results page (SRP) enhancements help different types of shoppers find the right vehicle faster by guiding them to the critical inventory information they need, and ultimately making it easier for consumers to reach their destination—the vehicle deal page (VDP)—from any device, anywhere.

"Today, nearly every shopper spends time researching cars online with hopes of landing on the perfect VDP, but every customer's journey is different—from their approach to what device they are using," said Katie Wilkins, senior director Product Management at Dealer.com. "With this in mind, we built the new SRP experience to drive a faster more convenient path to the right vehicle across all device and shopper experiences."

Now, shoppers can make more vehicle comparisons and informed selections sooner in the shopping process—no matter the device they are using. The majority of shoppers—82%—engage with search results on a dealership's website.1 The features of the new SRP experience benefit customers and dealers alike:



A free-form inventory search bar provides multiple ways for consumers to shop and select their vehicle of choice.

provides multiple ways for consumers to shop and select their vehicle of choice. Auto-complete suggestions within the search bar guide shoppers to the right vehicles and attributes.

within the search bar guide shoppers to the right vehicles and attributes. Mobile-friendly faceted search means fewer clicks for consumers to reach the vehicle information they want.

means fewer clicks for consumers to reach the vehicle information they want. Larger inventory photos and a convenient photo carousel allow shoppers to view multiple photos before visiting the VDP, eliminating back and forth and helping them more quickly identify their vehicle preferences.

allow shoppers to view multiple photos before visiting the VDP, eliminating back and forth and helping them more quickly identify their vehicle preferences. Tabbed Content areas , including standard vehicle specifications, OEM and dealership incentives, and stacked pricing make key inventory details organized and accessible.

, including standard vehicle specifications, OEM and dealership incentives, and stacked pricing make key inventory details organized and accessible. Responsive, redesigned listings deliver a more intuitive user experience.

deliver a more intuitive user experience. Flexible list view or grid view design allows consumers to customize their experience.

"What really stood out to us about the new SRPs is that they were created with a mobile first design. They perfectly capture the details the customer is looking for in a clean layout," said Jeffrey Ramsey, eCommerce Director at Jones Junction. "Being able to easily scroll through the images from the SRP has created a more valuable VDP visit. This has led to more leads and a higher percentage of our traffic converting. After spending the time and money it takes to get a customer to our site, you don't want to lose them when they're looking for a vehicle. With the easy to use sort and filter functionality, it allows shoppers to navigate our inventory seamlessly. Overall, the new SRPs have improved our customers shopping experience and helped create more sales opportunities for the Jones Junction organization."

The launch of the new SRP experience will begin in September and is a no-cost upgrade to all Dealer.com customers. For more information on the all-new SRP experience, visit Dealer.com/SRP.

About Dealer.com

Backed by unmatched expertise and unrivaled consumer behavior data, Dealer.com is the premier digital marketing solution for the automotive industry. Providing an integrated platform of Websites, Advertising, Digital Retailing and Managed Services, Dealer.com allows OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology, data and insights to deliver the shortest, fastest and most personalized path to customer engagement, delivering over 43M unique visitors monthly across 15,000 plus Dealer.com websites. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of progress, with a focus on community, health, and wellness. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of $21 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

1 Google Analytics, analysis of Dealer.com website platform traffic, percentage of visitors that visit a VLP/SRP during their website session, 2019

