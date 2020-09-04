04.09.2020 04:05:00

Deadly Ninja Hero Sura Arrives in Shadow Arena

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that a brand-new Hero "Sura" has been added to its action-packed PvP Shadow Arena. Now entering the battlefield, he will use his deadly skills to ensure his victory as the sole survivor.   

Sura is a dexterous and aggressive ninja who compensates for his lack of defence with sheer attack power and cunning combat techniques. He uses his Sura Katanas and Kunai weapons, deadly throwing blades, to take enemies by surprise. He has 5 skills to choose from including his inherent skill "Sixth Blade: Free-Form." 

Players who enjoy melee combat will be thrilled by this Hero's fast-paced combat style and ability to avoid damage by side-stepping enemy attacks. Furthermore, Sura also recovers HP whenever his skills successfully land on an opponent. His stylish and risky combat strategy will make Sura a unique addition to the Shadow Arena roster. 

In the meantime, a Weekly Tryout format has been added to the Regional Cup which will be held for 3 weeks starting September 7. Anyone can participate despite their level and there will be rewards for reaching at least 5th place each week during the tryout period. Those in 1st place will receive 500,000 KRW and will advance to the Regional Cup Finals. The Weekly Tryout will be live-streamed on Twitch, YouTube, AfreecaTV, and DouyuTV.  

Visit the official website, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter for more information.     

About Pearl Abyss  

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com 

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200904/2908544-1

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 199.30
1.58 %
CS Group 10.08
0.75 %
Adecco Group 47.85
0.31 %
CieFinRichemont 61.96
0.03 %
Swiss Re 74.50
-0.16 %
LafargeHolcim 42.36
-2.49 %
Geberit 512.80
-2.92 %
Lonza Grp 549.20
-3.38 %
Alcon 50.88
-3.64 %
Sika 211.70
-3.82 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.09.20
CME SPAN 2 – Framework, Components, and Methodology
03.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf S&P 500 Index
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
03.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - 19.00%(CHF) / 20.25%(USD) auf Apple, Tesla mit 50% Barriere
03.09.20
SMI erhöht die Schlagzahl
03.09.20
Weekly-Hits: Deutschland – Dynamische Entwicklungen / Cloud Computing – Zusatzschub für Megatrend / Rohstoffmonitor – August 2020
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street beendet den Handel tief im Minus -- SMI und DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Warum eine Warnung Warren Buffetts aus dem Jahre 2000 heute ebenso relevant ist
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla gewinnt kräftig
Schweizer Penny-Stocks: Hohe Chancen oder unkalkulierbare Risiken?
Roche-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Roche legt an Fachkongress Studien-Ergebnisse zu MS und Neuromyelitis vor
Coinbase-CEO wirft Apple erneut vor, Krypto-Innovationen im Weg zu stehen
dormakaba-Aktie unter Druck: dormakaba erleidet Umsatzrückgang
QUALCOMM rechnet in naher Zukunft mit 5G in jedem Smartphone - QUALCOMM-Aktie verlustreich
Kudelski gewinnt Auftrag von Amazon
Polyphor-Aktie im Plus: Polyphor ist bis weit ins dritte Quartal 2021 finanziert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet den Handel tief im Minus -- SMI und DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag kräftige Verluste verbucht. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es nach klaren Kursgewinnen doch noch zu Abgaben. An den Börsen in Fernost herrschte am Donnerstag keine Einigkeit.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB