29.07.2021 16:39:00

Deadline to Sign Up for Health Insurance Coverage is Fast Approaching

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Enrollment Period (SEP) deadline is nearing for Texans who need health insurance coverage for themselves or their families. The final day to sign up during the SEP is August 15.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

The good news is, with the enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, more Texans are now eligible to receive additional financial help that could lower their monthly costs for health insurance coverage. BCBSTX is offering individual and family plans in every zip code in Texas. These plans can be accessed through a robust network of providers and facilities.

For example:

  • Texans currently enrolled in a 2021 Marketplace plan may qualify for additional tax credits.
  • More Texans may qualify for help paying for 2021 health coverage, even those who weren't previously eligible.
  • After additional savings are applied, monthly premiums will decrease.

Subsidies helped 92% of Texans lower their monthly bill in 2020 for plans purchased on the exchange, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Individuals and families could qualify for a plan with a monthly payment as low as $0*.

*Premiums may vary based on county, age, income, family size, smoking status and other criteria. The above examples are for demonstration as each applicant is unique.

Moreover, no proof of a qualifying life event is required to buy a health plan during this SEP.

BCBSTX has multiple tools to help navigate the enrollment process, including virtual seminars throughout the SEP with Think Blue representatives providing help in English and Spanish so Texans can know what health plans are right for them and their families. Additional tools include:

After you get your health insurance, it's important to identify a primary care physician to help navigate your health journey, as he or she is key to maintaining optimal health for you and your family. Towards that goal, BCBSTX is collaborating with the Sanitas Medical Centers in the Houston and Dallas regions in the MyBlue Health HMO network. MyBlue Health members enjoy a $0 copay for primary care in-person and telehealth appointments with their Sanitas primary care physician.

For last-minute shoppers for health insurance coverage, the Think Blue team will hold in-person enrollment events on August 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sanitas Medical Center Mesquite, 2021 N Town E Blvd Suite 500, Mesquite, 75150 and Sanitas Medical Center Meyerland, 10101 S Post Oak Rd, Houston, 77096.   

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas 
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, and fourth largest health insurer overall.  Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
BCBSTX.com | Twitter.com/BCBSTX | Facebook.com/BlueCrossBlueShieldOfTexas | YouTube.com/BCBSTX BCBSTX Community Highlights

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-to-sign-up-for-health-insurance-coverage-is-fast-approaching-301344431.html

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

﻿

