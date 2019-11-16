De Havilland Canada Signs Smart Parts Agreement with Falcon Aviation Services to Extend Support to the Airline's Dash 8-400 Aircraft

DUBAI, Nov. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced today that it has signed a five-year extension to its Smart Parts agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation Services. The agreement provides component management for the airline's fleet of three Dash 8-400 aircraft.

"We are pleased to further deepen our relationship with De Havilland Canada by extending the Smart Parts program to support our fleet of Dash 8-400 aircraft with a total component support solution," said Capt. Ramandeep Oberoi, Chief Operating Officer, Falcon Aviation Services. "The team at De Havilland understands the needs of our operation and our market very well so we have no hesitation in extending our Smart Parts agreement for another five years. The team's expertise and commitment to deliver the best solutions for the management of our components allows us to focus our attention on other business priorities."

"We are delighted to continue strengthening our relationship with Falcon Aviation Services as they expand upon their unparalleled reputation as a leading provider of charter services, VIP operations, as well as oil and gas aviation services to the government of the United Arab Emirates," said Todd Young, Chief Operating Officer, De Havilland Canada. "Our Smart Parts program furnishes our operators with cost predictability and superior parts availability, and is exceedingly adaptable to meet our customers' varied business models. We look forward to developing our affiliation and commitment to support Falcon Aviation Services with their Dash 8-400 aircraft operation."

Earlier today, De Havilland Canada also announced that Falcon Aviation Services had joined the company's global network of Authorized Service Facilities.

About Smart Parts

Launched in 2008, the Smart Parts program provides comprehensive component maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, together with access to strategically located exchange pools in support of the Dash 8-400 aircraft fleet. The aftermarket support program provides value-added dispatch availability and cost predictability and now covers more than 135 enrolled aircraft. Operators within the Smart Parts program are located across the globe and supported by advantageously positioned parts hubs and depots.

About Falcon Aviation Services

Falcon Aviation Services is a leading business aviation services company based in Al Bateen Executive Airport, and Dubai (Al Maktoum International Airport) in the United Arab of Emirates. It was formed under the initiative of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates.

Falcon Aviation has been established for over twelve years, during which time the company has built an unrivalled reputation for its VIP Charter and support to the Government's Oil and Gas Sector. With a new and diversified fleet of luxurious corporate jets and helicopters, Falcon Aviation offers a multitude of Business and General Aviation Services including, Business Jet/VIP Helicopter Charter, Fixed Based Operations (FBO) Services, Aircraft Management and comprehensive MRO Support including Scheduled and Unscheduled Maintenance and Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO).

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes sales and production of the Dash 8-400 aircraft, one of the world's most important commercial aircraft, as well as support for the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft. The company is committed to maintain the brand's 90-year-old reputation for expertise, excellence and reliability in its manufacturing and commercial operations, and through its global network providing customer services and support. Increasingly, the company is focused on the cost competitiveness of aircraft across their lifespan. https://dehavilland.com

