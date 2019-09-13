13.09.2019 20:26:00

DDS Lab Announces Strategic Alliance with Keystone Dental

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DDS Lab and Keystone Dental have formed a strategic alliance to offer the national dental implant supplier's participating dentists discounted pricing on dental lab implants, products and services, as well as exclusive continuing education opportunities.

"We are extremely pleased to enter into this strategic alliance with Keystone Dental.  Our alliance will bring value and an unmatched level of quality and customer service to Keystone Dental's partner dentists," said Kelly Rivera, Senior Vice President of DDS Lab.

DDS Lab is a full-service, NBC-certified dental laboratory headquartered in Tampa, Florida, proudly owning a manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China that serves dentists nationwide. The laboratory specializes in crown and bridge, dentures, partials, implants, and orthodontic restorations.

"At DDS Lab, we pride ourselves on product quality and seek to partner with dentists to provide their patients the highest quality restorations and appliances, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes," said DDS Lab's Senior Vice President, Kelly Rivera. "Our laboratory's robust technical team consists of 35 case consultants, including 10 CDTs in all specialties, to provide expert advice for case planning as well as consultations on complex cases. DDS Lab's restorations and appliances are fabricated only with FDA-approved materials to ensure quality and patient safety."

DDS Lab offers its customers a unique online service portal, MyDDSLab, which allows practitioners to enter prescriptions, submit photos, track cases and view their account online 24/7.

This alliance will provide Keystone Dental customers high quality restorations at affordable prices. DDS Lab and Keystone Dental will work collaboratively to offer additional benefits, including free continuing education courses across the country.

About DDS Lab
Established in 2005, DDS Lab is a full-service, NBC-certified dental laboratory specializing in crown and bridge, dentures, partials, implants, and orthodontic restorations. DDS Lab brings together the essential elements of quality products, technology, value and partnership to deliver laboratory solutions that fit. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information about DDS Lab, visit www.DDSLab.com.

About Keystone Dental
Keystone Dental is an oral healthcare company dedicated to the delivery of breakthrough dental implant and biomaterial technologies. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts with manufacturing and distribution facilities in Irvine, California, and Caesarea, Israel. Keystone markets its products worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Genesis, the TILOBEMAXX™, I-HEXMART™ PrimaConnex® and Prima Plus™, Paltop Implant Systems and digital solutions. For more information, refer to www.keystonedental.com.

Contact
Kelly Rivera, Senior Vice President
DDS Lab
877.337.7800
222890@email4pr.com
www.ddslab.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dds-lab-announces-strategic-alliance-with-keystone-dental-300917946.html

SOURCE DDS Lab

