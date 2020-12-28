SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’200 0.2%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0805 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.1%  Gold 1’857 -0.8%  Bitcoin 21’858 3.4%  Dollar 0.8896 -0.2%  Öl 51.3 0.4% 
DDPAI, Collaborates with HUAWEI HiCar and HONOR Choice to release Car Smart Screen and Wireless Fast Charging Car Holder

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DDPAI has jointly developed two new products in collaboration with HUAWEI HiCar and HONOR Choice - theHuawei Car Smart Screen and Wireless Fast Charging Car Holder. Officially launched at the Mate 40 series in October, the Car Smart Screen is dedicated to providing users with a smarter travel experience and provides a seamless connectivity with HUAWEI and HONOR smartphones. Based on distributed capabilities, apps that support HUAWEI HiCar can be seamlessly transferred to the in-vehicle smart screen. At the same time, users will also enjoy smooth video calls, full interface voice control, and other smart functions.

Huawei Hicar more intelligent

DDPAI also collaborated with HONOR Choice Life House to release the new -DDPAI Wireless Fast Charging Car Holder. HONOR Choice is an eco-partnership program of HONOR open to all smart life scenario players in the consumer field, aiming to create a comprehensive AIoT ecosystem. DDPAI's professionalism in the automotive accessories market and position as the leader in car dash cams, coupled with HONOR's strict production process and excellent quality control, makes for a strong foundation for cooperation between the two brands.

The Wireless Fast Charging Car Holder aims to offer an elevated driving experience for drivers and designed for a single hand operation. Offering not just an clamp that automatically holds the smartphone when hovered in front of it, it also offers 15w wireless fast-charging. Now people can say goodbye to messy cables in their car. The holder will be available for purchase in ThailandJanuary 2021.

This coming 2021, DDPAI is offering free gifts and shipping for all purchases made via its official store on Lazada and Shopee from 28 Dec 2020 to 1 Jan 2021. If the buyer is one of the first 50 orders beginning 12am, 1 Jan 2021, they will stand a chance to take their purchase home for free.

Stay tuned for more information on DDPAI's latest products and its availability. Currently, some of DDPAI's best dash cams such Mola N3, Mini and Mini 5 are already available on the brand's official store on Shopee and Lazada.

 

SOURCE DDPAI

