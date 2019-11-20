+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
20.11.2019 09:01:00

DDN Completes Acquisition of Western Digital's IntelliFlash NVMe, Hybrid Flash and Predictive Analytics Enterprise Business Unit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the IntelliFlashTM business from Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC). 

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is a leader in data center infrastructure for Big Data and Cloud Storage applications. Our data storage and processing solutions and professional services enable content-rich and high growth IT environments to achieve the highest levels of systems scalability, efficiency and simplicity. DDN enables enterprises to extract value and deliver results from their information. Our customers include the world's leading online content and social networking providers, high performance cloud and grid computing, life sciences, financial services, media production, and security and intelligence organizations. Deployed in thousands of mission critical environments worldwide, DDN's solutions have been designed, engineered and proven in the world's most scalable data centers to ensure competitive business advantage for today's information powered enterprise. For more information, go to www.ddn.com or call +1-800-TERABYTE (837-2298). (PRNewsFoto/DataDirect Networks)

The acquisition of IntelliFlash expands DDN's portfolio of intelligent infrastructure offerings for the enterprise with best-in-class NVMe flash solutions and highly versatile hybrid storage arrays, backed by an industry leading AI-enabled, predictive analytics platform. With IntelliFlash, DDN extends its market leadership in end-to-end data management solutions and enables enterprises to solve their most demanding data center requirements across AI, analytics, IoT, multicloud, and virtualized environments. 

"IntelliFlash adds the most powerful and versatile NVMe, hybrid flash and predictive analytics platform in the industry to DDN's market leading enterprise storage offering for virtualized environments, IoT and data at scale requirements," said Alex Bouzari, CEO and co-founder, DDN. "Our customers can truly enhance the value and simplify the management of their data in the multicloud with insight, ease of use and flexibility across the broadest range of platforms, applications and environments." 

The acquisition of IntelliFlash adds more than 1,700 customers and partners, seven years of flash storage innovation, a strong patent portfolio and a great engineering and global go-to-market team to DDN's Enterprise Division. With today's enterprise and cloud-scale data initiatives, it is essential for IT infrastructures to deliver ease of management, high performance, flexibility and stability to meet and exceed digital modernization demands. DDN's enterprise business unit now combines IntelliFlash, Tintri's market leading virtualized storage offerings and Nextenta's IoT and telco offerings, thereby fully addressing the widest range of data management enterprise needs.

"I am excited to have the IntelliFlash organization join the DDN Enterprise family. Both the people, as well as the technology, are a natural fit for our organization and now provide us a broader set of offerings that will further enhance our intelligent infrastructure portfolio for enterprise customers," said Tom Ellery, general manager and senior vice president of field operations, Tintri by DDN. "As we combine the organization, we are eager to engage with the entire IntelliFlash community of customers and partners. The opportunity to become more intimate with their business challenges and share our vision of how intelligent infrastructure is fundamentally changing all operational aspects for the large enterprise is incredibly invigorating for the entire company."

For more information on IntelliFlash, visit http://www.intelliflash.io. 

About the DDN Family of Companies  
DDN is the world's largest privately held storage company. As organizations look for increasingly easy to use, robust, and highly scalable data management solutions for flexible deployment in multicloud environments, the DDN family of technology brands delivers faster insight into and maximum value from their complex, distributed data. Our products and services are ideally suited for emerging and demanding AI, IOT, multicloud, Big Data, streaming and mixed workloads at scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 5000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers. For more information, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.  

Contact: 
Press Relations at DDN 
pr@ddn.com 

Walt & Company, on behalf of DDN 
Sharon Sumrit, 408.369.7200 x2981 
ddn@walt.com 

©2019 All rights reserved. DDN, Tintri by DDN and Nexenta by DDN are trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ddn-completes-acquisition-of-western-digitals-intelliflash-nvme-hybrid-flash-and-predictive-analytics-enterprise-business-unit-300961616.html

SOURCE DataDirect Networks (DDN)

